Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 26 – September 2

Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 5:12 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. August 27

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 713 Little Creek Road, Todd, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 130 Adams Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1068 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Newland, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1904 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

August 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 199 North Street, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 3750 Town House Way, Unit 1, Lenoir, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 9.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2557 Sink Valley Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with felony probation violation and failure to report new address as a sex offender. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: November 4.

August 29

INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer and a noise violation were reported at 2869 N.C. Highway 194 S., Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Bad checks were reported at 830 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas. The victim reported having bad checks written to her.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 1423 Lonnie Carlton Road, Deep Gap. Victim reported someone calling and telling her she had won something.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 4092 N.C. Highway 105 S., Apt. 317, Boone. A moped was reportedly damaged.

August 30

INCIDENT: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop at Food Lion, 1864 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 161 Paisley Ridge Road, Lenoir.

INCIDENT: Bad checks were reported at Three Rivers Building Supply, 152 Mack Hampton Road, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 7548 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Cash bond: $750. Court date: September 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 544 Crocker Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with communicating threats, malicious conduct by a prisoner and assault a government official. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 366 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $338. Court date: September 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 313 Will Cook Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 10196 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, was charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 23.

August 31

INCIDENT: A lost package was reported at 529 Laurel Ridge Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 343 Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas. A Murray riding mower, a Vector grill, a Mantis tiller, a Dewalt miter saw, four bicycles, gardening tools, a Troy Built tiller, an Echo, a Hitache Chainsaw, Craftsman tools, Champion generator, sheet metal and two trailer axles were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 366 Smith Street, Vilas. A Subaru Forester was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence was reported during a traffic stop at Quality Plus, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 668 Burl Brown Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 3606 N.C. Highway 194 S., Valle Crucis, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 218 Clyde Winebarger Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

September 1

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 110 Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats were reported at 287 Smith Street, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 208 Arbor Court, Piney Flats, Tennessee, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

September 2

INCIDENT: Larceny of a wallet was reported at 129 Lazy Lake Road, Unit 6, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 1200 Mabel School Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 102 Dundee Court, Jacksonville, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 410 Poplar Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 25.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 26

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Lost Province Brewing, 130 N. Depot Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Night Secrets, 1126 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 167 Helen Blevins Road, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 16.

August 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 234 Robin Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 325 Hodge Valley Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

August 28

INCIDENT: Found property was reported at Mint Indian Cuisine, 203 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

August 29

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 209 Oak Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 458 Yosef Drive, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and possession of an open container. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 24.

August 30

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 807 Hillcrest Circle, Boone.

August 31

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Cafe Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported at 1141 Fairway Drive, Boone. A North Carolina plate 7N3818 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Aggressive driving and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 421 S.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 286 Faculty Street, Apt. 3, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 161 Appalachian Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at PNC Bank, 1168 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wallet, a book bag and a cell phone were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault by strangulation and false imprisonment were reported at 329 Meadow Hill Drive, #38, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 234 Mary’s Lane, Ferguson, was charged with simple assault and assault on a government official. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 296 Gilliam Road, Banner Elk, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

September 1

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2224 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Robbery with a dangerous weapon was reported at Lowes Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a vehicle was reported at Ingles, 2575 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. A North Face backpack, MacBook Air laptop and a laptop cover were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 634 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 120 Russell Combs Road, Fleetwood, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 25.

Comments

comments