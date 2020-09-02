Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 24 – August 30

Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:48 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. August 24

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and larceny were reported at 184 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove. A registration plate was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Deep Gap, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: August 31.

August 25

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 139 Laurel Reach Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Flee/elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center were reported on Mabel School Road in Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 303 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 2519 Walt Arney Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession of counterfeit instrument/currency. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 31.

August 26

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 332 Mill Race Road, Boone. An attempted IRS scam was reported.

August 28

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 386 Southridge Road, Banner Elk. The victim reported someone kicking in his door.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and theft from building were reported at 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone. Assorted clothes, a Bluetooth speaker and a 45-inch flat screen TV were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of Boone was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods and property. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 110 Brookside Lane, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 129 Lane Lake Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 6669 Rominger Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with drug equipment violations. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 11.

August 29

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 589 Grand Boulevard, Boone. A Honda Pilot was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 7236 Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: October 22.

August 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 115 Corby Court, Boone, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving under the influence. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 600 Greer Lane, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 22.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 24

INCIDENT: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Suburban Propane, 224 Boone Docks Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone. Several items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen motor vehicle was reported at 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 West King Street, Boone. Alcohol was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny and criminal damage to property were reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Trek Excalibur bicycle was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Shoe Department inside Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Columbia boots were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mo’s Boots, 1586 U.S. Highway 421 South, Unit F, Boone. Three NEBO flashlights and a pair of Twisted X boots were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 349 Leola Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 416 Greer Lane, Vilas, was charged with nonviolent family offenses. He was held without bond. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 207 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 22.

August 25

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 511 West King Street, Boone. A gas cap, a front license plate and steer horns were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 25 Harmony Lane, Asheville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 22.

August 26

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Taco Bell, 1093 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 102 Woodpecker Lane, Boone. Wood chairs were reported stolen.

August 27

INCIDENT: Larceny and credit card/ATM fraud were reported at 1864 Old U.S. 421 south, Suite D, Boone. Four credit cards, a North Carolina ID, New Jersey driver’s license and a purse were reported stolen.

August 28

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 140 Forest Hill Drive, Boone. Money, various credit cards and a purse were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 187 Terrace Lane, #2101, Boone. A Giant Talon bicycle was reported stolen.

August 29

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Drug, 245 New Market Centre, Boone. An iPhone 8 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1112 Balmoral Drive, Cary, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 107 Amesbury Lane, Cary, was charged with driving under the influence and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 5.

August 30

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 523 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 11, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 1532 Carr Street, Raleigh, was charged with driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 523 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 11, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: October 5.