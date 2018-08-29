Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 20 – August 27

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 144 South Slope Loop, Unit 2, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, communicating threats and simple assault/assault and battery were reported at 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone.

August 21

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 10765 U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap. The caller reported an unconscious male.

INCIDENT: Theft from building was reported at 187 North Street, Boone. The victim reported 28 Oxycodone pills being stolen from her home.

INIDENT: Fraud was reported at 549 Clubhouse Drive, Banner Elk. The victim reported having fraudulent phone calls.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 311 Pine Street, Mountain City, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

August 22

INCIDENT: Violation of a court release order was reported at 2765 Linville Creek Road, Vilas. A release order is in effect and the ex-wife arrived at the residence not knowing the victim was there.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 9189 N.C. Highway 105 S., Unit 15, Banner Elk. A vehicle was reported damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 262 Staley Lane, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $650. Court date: September 27.

August 23

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 598 Fallview Lane, Boone. The back glass of a Ford Fusion was reported broken.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 11084 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Three firearms were reported stolen.

August 24

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 173 Country Road, Deep Gap. Money was fraudulently taken from the victim.

August 25

INCIDENT: Larceny, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and communicating threats were reported at 707 N.C. Highway 105 bypass, Boone. A window screen was damaged and a pair of New Balance shoes was stolen.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 692 Mt. Paron Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported a mailbox and electric box being spray-painted.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 498 Thorn Tree Drive, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $550. Court date: August 28.

August 26

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 511 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone. The victim reported her yard being damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 202 W. Park Drive, Morganton, was charged with driving under the influence and driving after consuming alcohol under 21. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 21.

August 27

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property were reported at 588 Highway 105 bypass, Unit 1, Boone. The front windows were broken out with a hammer.

INCIDENT: Flee/elude arrest was reported at 1300 N.C. Highway 88, Zionville. The suspect ran from the police in a motor vehicle.