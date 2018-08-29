Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 20 – August 27

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
August 20
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 144 South Slope Loop, Unit 2, Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, communicating threats and simple assault/assault and battery were reported at 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone.
August 21
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 10765 U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap. The caller reported an unconscious male.
INCIDENT: Theft from building was reported at 187 North Street, Boone. The victim reported 28 Oxycodone pills being stolen from her home.
INIDENT: Fraud was reported at 549 Clubhouse Drive, Banner Elk. The victim reported having fraudulent phone calls.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 311 Pine Street, Mountain City, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
August 22
INCIDENT: Violation of a court release order was reported at 2765 Linville Creek Road, Vilas. A release order is in effect and the ex-wife arrived at the residence not knowing the victim was there.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 9189 N.C. Highway 105 S., Unit 15, Banner Elk. A vehicle was reported damaged.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 262 Staley Lane, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $650. Court date: September 27.
August 23
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 598 Fallview Lane, Boone. The back glass of a Ford Fusion was reported broken.
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 11084 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Three firearms were reported stolen.
August 24
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 173 Country Road, Deep Gap. Money was fraudulently taken from the victim.
August 25
INCIDENT: Larceny, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and communicating threats were reported at 707 N.C. Highway 105 bypass, Boone. A window screen was damaged and a pair of New Balance shoes was stolen.
INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 692 Mt. Paron Road, Deep Gap. The victim reported a mailbox and electric box being spray-painted.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 498 Thorn Tree Drive, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $550. Court date: August 28.
August 26
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 511 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone. The victim reported her yard being damaged.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 202 W. Park Drive, Morganton, was charged with driving under the influence and driving after consuming alcohol under 21. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 21.
August 27
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property were reported at 588 Highway 105 bypass, Unit 1, Boone. The front windows were broken out with a hammer.
INCIDENT: Flee/elude arrest was reported at 1300 N.C. Highway 88, Zionville. The suspect ran from the police in a motor vehicle.
August 20
INCIDENT: Domestic assault was reported at 209 Oak Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Embezzlement was reported at Macado’s of Boone, 539 W. King Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 606 Eleanor Dare Place, Manteo, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired and making an improper left turn. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 14.
August 21
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at State Employee’s Credit Union, 410 New Market Boulevard, Boone.
INCIDENT: Failure to return rental property was reported at Autostar Nissan of Boone, 135 Innovation Drive.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at the former Boone Trail Motel, 275 E. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 6888 Old Highway 421 S., Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 57, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 21.
August 22
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at the former Boone Trail Motel, 275 E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Suspicious activity was reported at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny and larceny of a firearm were reported at Skyline Terrace, 187 Terrace Lane, Apartment 2102, Boone. A Glock 9MM handgun, 9MM ammunition and a 9MM Mag Tech magazine were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.
August 23
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at Burger King, 120 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 171 Leola Street, Boone. A Sony Playstation 4 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: A domestic argument was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1831 Sandy Cove Drive, Morganton, was charged with reckless driving to endanger and disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 280 Fox Meadow Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of non-tax paid liquor and displaying a revoked registration number plate. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 246 Old Anderson Quarry Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.
August 24
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 488 Queen Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 357 E. King Street, Apt. 304, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 2647 Hamby Mountain Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,100. Court date: September 19.
August 25
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. An Apple iPhone 8 Plus was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Defrauding was reported at Lost Province Brewing Company, 130 N. Depot Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 219 Kingsmill Drive, Advance, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.