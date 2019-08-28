Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 19 – August 26

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 5:26 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. August 19

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 254 Forestridge Drive, Boone, was charged with trafficking heroin. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 24.

August 20

INCIDENT: Simple assault and communicating threats were reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, felony larceny and injury to real property were reported at 127 Taylor Road, Boone. A window as damaged and a heating unit was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 209 Shaw Street, Randleman, was charged with five counts of felony forgery of endorsement, uttering a forged instrument, five counts of misdemeanor larceny and five counts of possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was brought in on a civil order for arrest. Secured bond: $735. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 329 Meadow Hill Road, Apt. 32, Deep Gap, was charged with three counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: September 24.

August 21

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at U-Haul Moving and Storage, 849 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. A cargo trailer was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2445 Delta Court, Lenoir, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 353 Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 1520 W. King Street, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

August 22

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported in a wooded area between Casey Lane and Brook Hollow Road, Boone. The victim reported being struck in the leg with a golf club.

INCIDENT: Poisoning an animal was reported at 198 Will Cook Road, Boone. The victim reported her dog was poisoned.

August 23

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 908 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone. A Subaru Forester was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 71, of 178 Westview Heights, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 30.

August 24

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Byrd Street in Boone. A Ford truck was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 220 Sunrise Ridge, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone, was charged with felony failure to appear. Secured bond: $56,000. Court date: September 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 1281 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 10196 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, possession of an open container, possession of non-tax paid liquor, breaking or entering, violation of a domestic violence protection order, injury to personal property, felony larceny and communicating threats. Secured bond: $49,000. Court date: August 30.

August 25

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication were reported at 189 Eagle Ridge Drive, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 192 Fieldstream Drive, #11, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 210 Hidden Water Street, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 150 Paul Greer Road, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 20.

August 26

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 210 Hidden Water Street, Blowing Rock, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. He was held without bond. Court date: September 24.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 19

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. Socks, eyeglasses, arm sleeves and legging were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rock & Roll Emporium, 641 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 259 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 19 N. Ann Street, Asheville, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 3796 E. Leah Lane, Gilbert, Arizona, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 2752 Windy Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with concealment of goods. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

August 20

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at Horn in the West, 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. A lock was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 147 Ivy Drive, #3, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Gift cards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 485 Cranberry Woods Road, Fleetwood, was charged with larceny by an employee. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 150 S. Water Street, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.

August 21

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hardee’s, 610 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A skill saw, skylight, extension cords and a router were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Secretly peeping was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

August 22

INCIDENT: Arson was reported at 527 Winklers Creek Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property and breaking into a coin-operated machine was reported at Sunshine Coin Laundry, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Forgery was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 20.

August 23

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various store items were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 295 Parkway Village Drive, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and unsafe movement. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 310 Little Creek Road, Fleetwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 24.

August 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with simple assault and first-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 621 Locust Hill Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 325 Mountain Road, Rougemont, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 64, of 218 Willow Creek Circle, Vilas, was charged with arming to terrorize the people. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 25.

August 25

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Ransom Pub, 747 W. King Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 523 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 11, Boone, was charged with carrying a firearm after consuming alcohol and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 278 Kite Road, Millers Creek, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 240 Morgan Smith Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 24.

