Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 17 – August 23

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. August 17

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at the beginning of Oldfield Drive in Boone. Two Dewalt miter saws, a Dewalt table saw, a small air compressor, and a medium air compressor were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a dog, kidnapping/abduction, and possession of stolen property were reported at 365 Eagle Lane, Vilas. A suspect stole a border collie dog and attempted to abduct a child.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at 192 Hensels Lane, Boone. A backpack and a Bose Bluetooth speaker were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 4485 Diamond Street, Hudson, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building and felony kidnapping/abduction. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: October 22.

August 18

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 191 Fox Hollow Drive, Banner Elk. The victim reported a credit card being used to pay someone else’s electric bills.

August 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of Blowing Rock, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 7236 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with impeding traffic by sit/stand/lie in the road. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 5.

August 20

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 334 Signature Ridge Road, Banner Elk. A Sig Sauer P938 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 3636 Appomattox Drive, Winston-Salem, was brought in on an order for arrest for driving while impaired. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 254 Shady Grove Drive, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 13.

August 21

INCIDENT: Injury to property and trespassing were reported at 356 Paris Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and trespassing were reported at 2278 Silverstone Road, Unit 2, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported during a traffic stop at 4777 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 303 Tanner Road, Boone, was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1027 Davies Lane, Graham, was charged with indecent exposure and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 411 Reynolds Road, Sparta, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 22.

August 22

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at 206 Overlook Drive, Deep Gap. Two checks were forged by the suspect.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 101 Isaacs Drive, Vilas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with drug equipment violations and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court Date: October 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 190 Betty’s Circle, Deep Gap, was brought in on five outstanding felony warrants for obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 22.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 17

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Oxycodone pills were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 310 Little Creek Road, Fleetwood, was charged with trespassing, drug equipment violations, and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 5.

August 18

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Bee Natural Market, 273 Boone Heights Drive, #2, Boone. Consumable goods were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Wendy’s, 1016 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Chevrolet Tracker was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 4927 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas, was charged with larceny, identity theft and credit card/ATM fraud. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 2635 Southwest 35 th Place, Apt. 1505, Gainesville, Florida, was charged with speeding and driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 5.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 206 PSI Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

August 20

INCIDENT: An Executive Order violation was reported at Plymouth Trace Apartments, 247 Hardin Street, Unit F3, Boone.

INCIDENT: An Executive Order violation was reported at 148 Faculty Street, Apt. 10, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 222 Division Drive, Wilmington, was charged with weapon law violations, drug equipment violations, and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 22.

August 21

INCIDENT: Tampering with a vehicle was reported at 130 Green Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Hardee’s, 344 New Market Centre, Boone. $487.68 was reported stolen.

August 22

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple affray and resisting a public officer were reported at 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 150 Church Street, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, open container of alcohol, no operator’s license, and no financial responsibility on a vehicle. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 649 West Front Street, Statesville was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 27, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer and simple affray. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 2647 Hamby Mountain Road, Wilkesboro, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 18.