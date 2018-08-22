Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 13 – August 20

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
August 13
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 9591 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Firearms were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 877 Mosley Mountain Road, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 28.
ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 118 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 16, of 1033 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 5.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 10506 Kettering Drive, Apt. 504, Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 14.
August 14
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at the Elk Motel, 2592 U.S. Highwy 321 S., Boone. A Kawasaki EX250 was reported damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 206 Pay Estes Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 21.
August 15
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 268 Angelia Court, Boone.
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 2040 Sorrento Drive, Blowing Rock. Forced entry had to be made on a medical call.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 616 Kirby Branch Road, Zionville.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 14.
August 16
INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported during a traffic stop at Circle K, 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at 422 Timber Ridge Road, Sugar Grove. The victim reported her checks being used to obtain cash.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 295 Hope Town Drive, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1160 Audell Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 21.
August 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 300 Boyd Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 3280 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 246 Tanner Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 4.
August 18
INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Daniel Boone Citgo, 5030 Highway 321 S., Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 332 Adams Cemetery Road, Vilas. The victim reported the suspect grabbing her arm and screaming at her.
INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 300 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 128 Hidden Treasures Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 216 Calvin Byers Road, Boone.
August 19
INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at 2765 Linville Creek Road, Vilas. The victim reported her vehicle being vandalized.
August 20
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 188 Cherry Tree Lane, Banner Elk.
August 13
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 274 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone. Padlocks were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Eight warrants were served at 321 E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: A warrant was served at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 368 Lincoln Heights Road, Wilkesboro, was brought in on eight outstanding warrants for obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of financial card theft, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and financial card fraud. Secured bond: $17,500. Court date: September 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 240 Snowy Oak Road, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $16,000. Court date: September 10.
August 15
INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Life Store Bank, 1675 Blowing Rock Road, Suite 100, Boone.
INCIDENT: Underage drinking and resist/delay/obstructing a public officer was reported at 305 Pine Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary / Breaking and entering was reported at 190 Wood Circle, Apt. 52, Boone. A MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro and a Bose Bluetooth Speaker were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported during a traffic stop on the 200 block of North Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 196 Pine Street, Apt. 10, Boone, was charged with underage consumption and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 130 Archway Drive, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 307 Sunnybrook Lane, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.
August 16
INCIDENT: Willful and wanton injury to personal property was reported at 323 Charlotte Ann Lane, Building G, Boone.
INCIDENT: A warrant was served at 133 N. Water Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: A warrant was served at 187 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault on a government official was reported at 124 Delorean Place, Apt. 204, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 231 N. Depot Street, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for defrauding a drug screen. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding non-Boone Police Department warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: September 14.
August 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 344 Trice Fork Mountain Road, Newland, was charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 21.
August 18
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 303 Hope Drive, North Wilkesboro, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $550. Court date: September 5.
August 19
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 170 Wintergreen Lane, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 18439 Stone Hollow Drive, Germantown, Maryland, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 14.