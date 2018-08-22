Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 13 – August 20

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 9591 U.S. Highway 421 N., Zionville. Firearms were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 877 Mosley Mountain Road, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 118 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 16, of 1033 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 5.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 10506 Kettering Drive, Apt. 504, Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 14.

August 14

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at the Elk Motel, 2592 U.S. Highwy 321 S., Boone. A Kawasaki EX250 was reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 206 Pay Estes Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 21.

August 15

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 268 Angelia Court, Boone.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 2040 Sorrento Drive, Blowing Rock. Forced entry had to be made on a medical call.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 616 Kirby Branch Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 14.

August 16

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported during a traffic stop at Circle K, 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at 422 Timber Ridge Road, Sugar Grove. The victim reported her checks being used to obtain cash.

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 295 Hope Town Drive, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1160 Audell Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 21.

August 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 300 Boyd Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 3280 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 246 Tanner Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 4.

August 18

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Daniel Boone Citgo, 5030 Highway 321 S., Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 332 Adams Cemetery Road, Vilas. The victim reported the suspect grabbing her arm and screaming at her.

INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 300 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 128 Hidden Treasures Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 216 Calvin Byers Road, Boone.

August 19

INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at 2765 Linville Creek Road, Vilas. The victim reported her vehicle being vandalized.

August 20

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 188 Cherry Tree Lane, Banner Elk.