Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 12 – August 18

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. August 12

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Wahoo’s Adventures, 3380 Big Hill Road, Boone. Rental river tubes were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 104 Hobert South Road, Zionville. $900 was stolen from a purse.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 300 Mountain View Baptist Church Road, Deep Gap, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 877 Moseley Mountain Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $336. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,895. Court date: August 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 200 Moss Hill Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

August 13

INCIDENT: Embezzlement was reported at 271 Fawn Drive, Boone. The victim reported $10,000 being stolen.

INCIDENT: Burning personal property and child abuse were reported at 442 Ralph Wilson Drive, Vilas. A beehive and miscellaneous tools were burned.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 964 Slimp Branch Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit larceny. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 2279 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license and federal probation violation. He was held without bond. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 24.

August 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 3756 Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove. A gold 14K ring was reported stolen from the victim’s mailbox.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 4064 Shulls Mill Road, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 2327 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. $740 was reported stolen by the victim.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 768 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 15.

August 15

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1000 Sampson Road, Boone. Vehicle parts/accessories were reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 222 Hensels Lane, Boone. A temporary license plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 906 Windwood Lane, Boone. The trespassing occurred during a neighbor dispute.

INCIDENT: Identity theft and forgery instruments were reported at U-Haul Moving & Storage, 849 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit C4, Boone. 22 fake identifications along with numerous other items were seized.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 133 N. Water Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 17.

August 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 277 Copna Green Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked license and not paying child support. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 2028 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with drug equipment violations, driving with no liability insurance and a fictitious registration plate. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 307 Sunnybrook Lane, Sugar Grove, was charged with providing fictitious information to an officer, driving with a revoked license and driving with an open container. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 105 Salmon Smacker Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 396 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was brought in on an arrest warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.

August 17

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 412 Laurel Circle West, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 1078 George Wilson Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 52, of Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $10,859. Court date: September 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1009 Georgia Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with first-degree trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: August 20.

August 18

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 164 Boone Circle, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported someone punching his vehicle.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 595 Raven Rocks Farm Road, Vilas. The victim reported an attempted breaking and entering at his home.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1280 Fork Ridge Road, Zionville. The victim reported damage to a sliding door.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: September 11.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 334 Faculty Street, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $276. Court date: September 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 255 North Woods Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation and not paying child support. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 7612 Old U.S. Highway 421, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license, fictitious/altered registration, driving a motor vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 24.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



August 12

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported at Boone Drug on King Street, 202 W. King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 183 Hillside Drive, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, possession of an open container, concealed weapon violation and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 322 Clawson Street, #302, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 2004 N.C. Highway 194 S., Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 20.

August 13

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An Ozark Trail tent was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault was reported at 1586 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

August 14

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and damage to property was reported at Highland Auto Sales, 2015 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Suspicious activity was reported at 334 Faculty Street, Apt. B, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 483 26 th Avenue, A, Hickory, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $5,500. Court date: September 20.

August 15

INCIDENT: Assault was reported at Lily’s Snack Bar, 455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 668 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A North Carolina registration plate PCL-8225 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 118 Cedar Trail, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 7, Morganton, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 1036 Crowder Road, Mountain City, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 26.

August 16

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at La Quinta, 165 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Walgreens Pharmacy, 2184 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 422 Stonewall Street NW., Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.

August 17

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported on Village Drive in Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 168 Graduate Lane, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

August 18

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at Phil’s Gastown, 168 Hardin Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1084 Big Springs Road, Creston, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 24.

