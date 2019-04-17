Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 6 – April 14

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 3:43 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 6

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 319 Slabtown Road, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance were reported at Tweetsie Railroad, 292 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 390 Len Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 101 Spann Street, Connelly Springs, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 2791 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. He was held without bond. Court date: April 29.

April 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 776 Galax Circle, Blowing Rock. DVDs were reported stolen from the basement.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 228 Lynn Hill Road, Apt. A, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 310 Martin Lane, Boone. The victim reported being hit in the face.

April 9

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $21,000. Court date: May 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Cash bond: $703. Court date: May 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 13.

April 10

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at Radford Quarry, 5605 Bamboo Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 7771 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. Two house keys, a rocking chair and an antique corn sheller were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 156 Hidden Pond Road, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: June 4.

April 11

INCIDENT: Fraudulent misrepresentation and felony larceny were reported at 293 Castle Lane, Zionville. $1,500 and a credit card were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 60, of 310 Hiview Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 3.

April 12

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1620 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. The victim reported someone driving through her yard.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle-K, 2200 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. Redd’s Sour Apple and Redd’s Wicked Apple beverages were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lot Management Solutions, 137 Stoneybrook Court, Boone. A vehicle wheel lock was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 149 PSI Drive, Apt. 3, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

April 9

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Bank of America,1800 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Robbery and simple assault were reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wallet, employee check, an iPhone, money and debit card were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowes Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Kobalt 213-piece toolkit was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 25 Waters Road, Asheville, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 10.

ARREST: A female suspect, 54, of 1655 NC Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.

April 10

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 63, of 303 Sugar Top Drive, Sugar Mountain, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 3.

April 11

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 94 Snowbird Lane, Linville, was charged with shoplifting and resist/obstruct/delay a public officer. Secured bond: $24,000. Court date: May 3.

April 12

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at Country Inn & Suites, 818 E. King Street, Boone. A carton of cigarettes was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Appalachian Exxon, 1023 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction of property was reported at 575 Queen Street, Apt. 6, Boone.

April 13

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer and littering. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.

April 14

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 363 Spanish Oak Road, Newland, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

Comments

comments