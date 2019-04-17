Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 6 – April 14

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

WCSO logo
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

  • April 6
  • INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 319 Slabtown Road, Zionville.
  • INCIDENT: Possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance were reported at Tweetsie Railroad, 292 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 390 Len Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 3.
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 101 Spann Street, Connelly Springs, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 3.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 2791 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. He was held without bond. Court date: April 29.
  • April 8
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 776 Galax Circle, Blowing Rock. DVDs were reported stolen from the basement.
  • INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 228 Lynn Hill Road, Apt. A, Boone.
  • INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 310 Martin Lane, Boone. The victim reported being hit in the face.
  • April 9
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $21,000. Court date: May 13.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Cash bond: $703. Court date: May 30.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 13.
  • April 10
  • INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at Radford Quarry, 5605 Bamboo Road, Boone.
  • INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 7771 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone. Two house keys, a rocking chair and an antique corn sheller were reported stolen.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 156 Hidden Pond Road, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 29.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: June 4.
  • April 11
  • INCIDENT: Fraudulent misrepresentation and felony larceny were reported at 293 Castle Lane, Zionville. $1,500 and a credit card were reported stolen.
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 60, of 310 Hiview Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 3.
  • April 12
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1620 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. The victim reported someone driving through her yard.
BPD logo
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
 
  • April 8
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle-K, 2200 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. Redd’s Sour Apple and Redd’s Wicked Apple beverages were reported stolen.
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lot Management Solutions, 137 Stoneybrook Court, Boone. A vehicle wheel lock was reported stolen.
  • INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 149 PSI Drive, Apt. 3, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
  • April 9
  • INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Bank of America,1800 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
  • INCIDENT: Robbery and simple assault were reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wallet, employee check, an iPhone, money and debit card were reported stolen.
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowes Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Kobalt 213-piece toolkit was reported stolen.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 25 Waters Road, Asheville, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 10.
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 54, of 1655 NC Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.
  • April 10
  • INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 63, of 303 Sugar Top Drive, Sugar Mountain, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 3.
  • April 11
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 94 Snowbird Lane, Linville, was charged with shoplifting and resist/obstruct/delay a public officer. Secured bond: $24,000. Court date: May 3.
  • April 12
  • INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at Country Inn & Suites, 818 E. King Street, Boone. A carton of cigarettes was reported stolen.
  • INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Appalachian Exxon, 1023 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
  • INCIDENT: Destruction of property was reported at 575 Queen Street, Apt. 6, Boone.
  • April 13
  • INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer and littering. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.
  • April 14
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 363 Spanish Oak Road, Newland, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

