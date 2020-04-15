Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 6 – April 12

Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:56 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 7

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 689 Old Tweetsie Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 5200 Highway 105 South, Apt. 2, Banner Elk, was charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 12.

April 9

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 191 Boulder Ridge Boone. A suspect reportedly broke into a home after being evicted from it.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 394 Leon Coffey Road, Apt. B, Blowing Rock. Two 12-gauge shotguns and miscellaneous ammunition were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 111 Paul Critcher Road, Boone. A wallet, $200 and credit/debit cards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: May 1.

April 10

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 5143 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas. A Toyota Sienna van was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 1314 Old Bristol Road, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported his garage was broken into.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 8

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 188 Cecil Miller Road, Boone. A book bag, textbook, bag of loose change, men’s Nike shoes, Thermarest sleep mat, a Marmot sleeping bag and duffel bag, black wallet with assorted bank cards and ID, tie-dye Eno hammock and straps, and Square perfume were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A motorcycle license plate was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 12.

April 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 69, of Boone, was charged with trespassing and littering. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 12.

April 10

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 1110 Meadowview Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 3325 Worry Lane, Morganton, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 29.

April 11

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at Watauga Green Apartments, 143 Herring Loop, Boone.

April 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with counterfeiting/forgery. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 26.