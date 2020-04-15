Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 6 – April 12

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- April 7
- INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 689 Old Tweetsie Road, Vilas.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 5200 Highway 105 South, Apt. 2, Banner Elk, was charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 12.
- April 9
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 191 Boulder Ridge Boone. A suspect reportedly broke into a home after being evicted from it.
- INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 394 Leon Coffey Road, Apt. B, Blowing Rock. Two 12-gauge shotguns and miscellaneous ammunition were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 111 Paul Critcher Road, Boone. A wallet, $200 and credit/debit cards were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: May 1.
- April 10
- INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 5143 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas. A Toyota Sienna van was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 1314 Old Bristol Road, Unit 1, Boone. The victim reported his garage was broken into.
- April 8
- INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 188 Cecil Miller Road, Boone. A book bag, textbook, bag of loose change, men’s Nike shoes, Thermarest sleep mat, a Marmot sleeping bag and duffel bag, black wallet with assorted bank cards and ID, tie-dye Eno hammock and straps, and Square perfume were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A motorcycle license plate was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 12.
- April 9
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 12.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 69, of Boone, was charged with trespassing and littering. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 12.
- April 10
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 1110 Meadowview Drive, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 3325 Worry Lane, Morganton, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 29.
- April 11
- INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at Watauga Green Apartments, 143 Herring Loop, Boone.
- April 12
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with counterfeiting/forgery. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 26.