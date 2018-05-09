Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 30 – May 7

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 485 Railroad Grade Road, Todd.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General in Vilas, 4546 Highway 421 N. $32.40 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 1568 Powder Horn Mountain Road, Deep Gap. A motor in a Chevrolet Pickup was reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 2.

May 2

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 101 Red Feather Trail, Boone. A Jeep Cherokee was reported vandalized.

INCIDENT: Assault by strangulation was reported at 1245 Andy Hicks Road, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Fraud by impersonation was reported at Walmart in Boone, 200 Watauga Village Drive.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 121 Cotton Top Lane, King, NC, was charged with possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license and unsafe movement. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 338 Brookhollow Road, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 174 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and criminal damage to property. Unsecured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 714 Hughes Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: May 29.

May 3

INCIDENT: Assault and battery and trespassing was reported at 430 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 100 Boone’s Circle, Boone. A Pontiac G6 was reported vandalized.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 356 Betty’s Circle, Boone. The front door was busted and a curved smart TV was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 237 Bloomfield Drive, Apt. 16, Blowing Rock. A stove and the wall behind it was reported to have received damage from a bullet hole after someone was cleaning a gun and the firearm accidentally discharged.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 680 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported vandalized.

ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 3165 South Point Road, Belmont, NC, was charged with assault and battery and second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 4304 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $250. Court date: May 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 569 Earnest Brown Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with a revoke license and driving with an expired tag. She also had other charges outstanding from Caldwell County. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 104 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 2410 Highway 421 N, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 4129 Highway 194, Boone, was charged with trafficking opium. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: May 29.

May 4

INCIDENT: Sex offender failing to report online identifiers was reported to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported Dollar General in Deep Gap, 146 Yuma Lane. A baseball cap, a pair of sunglasses, a vehicle air freshener and a Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

INCIDENT: Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1655 Highway 194 N, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining money/property by false pretense was reported at 868 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas. Personal information was given for a false Craigslist ad.

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 101, Boone, was charged with probation violations. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: June 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone, was charged with probation violations. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 111 Mustard Field Road, Boone, was charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 111 Mustard Field Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 29.

May 5

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 266 Poor Man’s Hollar, Banner Elk. The victim’s ex boyfriend reportedly showed up and would not leave.

INCIDENT: A fugitive from justice probation violation was reported at 1000 Meat Camp Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia/equipment was reported at 707 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove. A straw, pipe and metal socket and a bag containing numerous pink and clear crystals were reportedly found.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 199 Swimming Pool Road, Hampton, Tenn., was charged with felony probation violation/fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1301 Council Ward Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment and contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: May 29.

May 6

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and criminal damage to property were reported at 1980 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas. A double wide mobile home was reportedly damaged and a washing machine and dryer were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with probation/parole violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 8.

May 7

INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 275 Lonnie Carlton Road, Deep Gap. 24 2x10s and 4×4 pieces of lumber were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 2699 Highway 194 S, Boone. The victim reported being called by someone stating they were with the IRS and told her she would go to jail.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 334 Jenwil Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female. He is being held without bond. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 284 Presnell School Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assault and battery. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was charged with sex offender failure to inform of new/changes to online electronic mail address. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: June 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked tag and driving with no insurance. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 15.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 3417 Georges Gap Road, Vilas, was charged with assault by strangulation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date information is unavailable.