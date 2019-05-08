Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 28 – May 5

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5:05 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1805 Rolling Road, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 160 Liberty Grove Church Road, Fleetwood, was brought in on an order for arrest for worthless check writing. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

April 29

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported by the victim to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone. She stated that she let someone borrow her rock climbing equipment and then that person tried to sell it.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 278 Woodland Lane, Blowing Rock. The victim reported someone backing into her vehicle.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 692 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. The victim reported being defrauded out of a cell phone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with damage to property. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 118 Tremont Drive, Boone, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 30.

April 30

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and injury to real property were reported at 233 Park Road, Banner Elk. Two windows were broken.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property were reported at 725 State View Road, Boone. A screen door was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 9189 N.C. Highway 105 S., Unit 22, Banner Elk. The caller reported finding a male subject not breathing.

ARREST: A male suspect, 78, of 416 Mine Branch Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with domestic criminal trespassing. He was held without bond. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 282 Red Feather Trail, Boone, was charged with reckless driving to endanger. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

May 1

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 676 Don Hayes Road, Unit 1, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4051 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boon. The victim reported someone stealing kittens.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1920 Deck Hill Road, Blowing Rock. A gate to a residence was reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 272 Horse Shoe Ridge Road, Deep Gap, was brought in on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 676 Don Hayes Road, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 230 Blue Meadow Drive, Deep Gap, was brought in on an order for arrest for not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,226. Court date: May 30.

May 2

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at 5762 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap. Tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 147 Roberts Drive, Boone. Medication was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony breaking and entering a building and theft from a building were reported at 1567 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. A suspect broke into storage units and stole numerous tools, 30 boxes of ammunition and three firearms.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 303 Northwest Drive, Jefferson, was brought in on an outstanding felony warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: June 6.

May 3

INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 26 Vanderpool Campground, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone. A Honda motorcycle was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 110 Flowers Drive, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and domestic criminal trespassing. He was held without bond. Court date: June 6.

May 4

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 206 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone, was brought in an on order for arrest. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: July 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 1281 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: June 6.

May 5

INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 271 Dove Acres, Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 4129 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 28.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 29

INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 166 Windy Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 660 D Curd Lane, Mountain City, was charged with theft from a building, larceny by employee, larceny, possession of stolen goods and failure to appear. Secured bond: $17,250. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone was charged with resisting a public officer and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $26,000. Court date: June 6.

April 30

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 323 Charlotte Anne Lane, G Building, Boone. Items reported stolen include two debit cards, blankets, various clothing items, various snacks, deodorant, cleaning wipes, 10-pound ankle weights, tanning bed goggles, feminine care products, leggings, beach towels, backpack, gym bag, lifting straps, set of wrist straps and a leather weight belt.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. A Patagonia t-shirt and scented candles were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 364 Mountain Aire Lane, Apt. 3A, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

May 1

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Capital Bank, 325 Leola Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit Card/ATM fraud was reported at Hebron Colony Thrift Store, 225 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

May 2

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at The Pet Place, 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at Cookies and Cream Ice Cream, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 176 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A cell phone was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

May 3

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 143 Sunnyside Drive, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 6.

May 4

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 385 Queen Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 289 Orion Lane, Jefferson, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 449 Don Adams Road, Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to burn headlamps. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

May 5

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 233 Pedro Shoun Lane, Mountain City, was charged with having an outstanding warrant, second-degree trespassing and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 8173 Old U.S. Highway 421, Zionville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date:

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 1351 Stoney Brook Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 1434 Highway 105, Apt. 9, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 839 Maple Grove Church Road, Mount Airy, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

