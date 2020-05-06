Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 27 – May 3

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:28 am

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 27

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 729 Little Creekside Road, Banner Elk. A license plate was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 131 Sunalei View, Zionville, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 426 Deerfield Forest Parkway, Boone, was brought in on a warrant for assault on a female. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 26.

April 28

INCIDENT: A medical call was reported at 103 Tom Jackson Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 12.

April 29

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at Roby Watson Road, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 285 Walls Road, Vilas, was charged with drug/equipment violations, three traffic violations and an outstanding felony warrant. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: July 23.

April 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, altering/defacing the serial number of a firearm and assault on a government official. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: June 26.

May 1

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 501 Deer Crossing, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant for a weapon of mass destruction. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: June 12.

May 2

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas. A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 283 Will and JC Pardue Road, Zionville, was charged with felony weapon laws violations. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: June 12.

May 3

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 212 Windy Mountain Road, Deep Gap. The victim sold a ring but never received the money.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Carroll Leather Goods, 1640 Old U.S. 421 South Boone. A trailer was taken from the property.

INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding Arrest was reported at Westend Pantry, 1220 West King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 121 Walden Point Drive, Apt. G, Wilkesboro, was brought in on two outstanding orders for arrest. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: July 6.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 27

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 247 Queen Street, Boone. A Gary Fisher orange mountain bike was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 352 Old East King Street, Apt. 6, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding orders for arrest. Secured bond: $1,450. Court date: June 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 12.

April 28

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 577 Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: June 26.

April 29

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Glock 43 model was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Skyline National Bank, 189 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 69, of 108 Tremont Drive, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 26.

April 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Boone was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $7,000. Court date: June 26.

May 1

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Consumable goods were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 166 Delorean Place, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 712 Blairmont Drive, Boone.

May 2

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 137 Zeb Street, Boone.

May 3

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 177 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 26.