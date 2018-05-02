Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 23 – May 1

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 223 Yarrow Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 71485 Stoney Brook Lane, Boone, was charged with possession of drug equipment/paraphernalia.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of Lenoir was arrested on order of a grand jury indictment. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: July 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 235 Southridge Road, Vilas, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 29.

April 25

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 216 Hemlock Hollow Lane, Blowing Rock. A vehicle was vandalized.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 680 Green Knob Mountain Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: A vehicle was reported stolen at 9331 U.S. Highway 421, Deep Gap. A white 2004 Chevrolet Colorado was the vehicle reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A stalking incident was reported at 235 Parkway Village Dr., Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug equipment/paraphernalia was reported at 1794 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. Five hypodermic needles were discovered.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 104 Carlin Ct., Boone, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 104 Carlin Ct., Boone, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 127 Ford Hollers Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 29.

April 26

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 191 Jakes Mountain Road, Deep Gap. An EU2000 Generator was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 201 Appaloosa Trail, Boone.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 174 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1000 Pinnacle Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 767 Huffman Fork Road, Purlear, was charged with failure to appear and possession of drug equipment/paraphernalia. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: May 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 181 Jess Pk Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 3238 U.S. Highway 321, Sugar Grove, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, injury to personal property and larceny. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 500 Manor Ridge, Boone, was charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 220 Sunrise Ridge, Vilas, was charged with two counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 21.

April 27

INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 100 Bluebird Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 394 Misty Ridge Lane, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, of 312 Clint Lewis Road, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Secured bond: $630. Court date: May 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 228 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with contempt of court. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: May 1.

April 28

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 295 Orchard Creek Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 121 Beck Ct., Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 17, of 17733 Highway 67, Butler, Tenn., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 295 Orchard Creek Road was charged with assault on a female. He was held with no bond. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brookhollow Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and/or entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 1.

April 29

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 513 Cardinal Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 200 Slab Town Road, Zionville, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 29.

April 30

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 278 Wyatts Way, Vilas. Five flat screen televisions were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 235 Dishman Road, Sugar Grove. A dirt bike was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1702 Cool Springs Road, Lenoir, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $1,047. Court date: May 31.

May 1

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 221 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 2.