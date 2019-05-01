Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 22 – April 28

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:28 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 22

INCIDENT: Interference with an electronic monitoring device was reported at 190 Preacher Billings Road, Valle Crucis. The suspect turned off a monitoring device while on probation.

INCIDENT: An order for arrest was issued during a traffic stop at Ingles, 2575 Highway 105, Boone.

April 23

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 335 George Wilson Road, Boone. The victim reported someone threatening to run into her car to damage it.

April 24

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 268 Bamboo Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 5060 Meat Camp Road, Todd. The victim reported her ducks had disappeared.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, 184 Hodges Gap Road Boone. The victim came in to report that a Belk credit card was stolen from her mail.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1660 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap. A Kobalt weedeater was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 152 Cliffwood Drive, Banner Elk. A North Carolina trailer tag was reported stolen.

April 26

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and theft from a building were reported at 426 Hawk Ridge, Deep Gap. A digital picture frame and costume jewelry were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 255 Rocky Top Road, Lenoir.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 1924 Aho Road, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 817 George Wilson Road, Boone, was charged with speeding. Secured bond: $100. Court date: May 29.

April 27

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired and driving without a license was reported during a traffic stop at Speedway, 7206 Valley Boulevard, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and theft from a building were reported at 231 Paisley View, Lenoir. A shogun, three wrist watches, a folding blade pocket knife, bird feeder with bird bath and front porch table and chairs were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 6574 E. Brainerd Road, Apt. 1308, Chattanooga, was charged with driving while impaired and driving without a license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 333 Will Perry Road, Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $104,753. Court date: May 30.

April 28

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence was reported during a traffic stop at Bojangles, 1277 U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 877 Mosely Mountain Road, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 322 Clawson Street, Apt. 307, Boone, was brought in on a warrant for two outstanding charges. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 229 E. King Street, Apt. 54, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 22

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny were reported at Quality Inn & Suites, 840 E. King Street, Boone. A car battery, an auxiliary cord, Nike Air Max shoes, Sperry Duck Boots, UGG Boots, Dolce & Gabbana perfume and two 12-inch subwoofers were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 163 Leola Street, Apt. 4, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for cyberstalking. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 16.

April 23

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 258 Whitener Drive, Boone, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 6.

April 24

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 851 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 11, Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 153 Crossing Way, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Leonard Buildings & Truck Accessories, 3017 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misuse of 911 emergency system was reported at the ABC Store, 2067 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Footslogger, 139 Depot Street, Boone. A handmade wooden shelf was reported stolen.

April 25

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 352 Old E. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 603, Boone. A checkbook, money, ID card, Social Security card, birth certificate, debit card, a wallet, a purse and medical documents were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 405 Calloway Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 851 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 11, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1105 SW Pennton Avenue, Lenoir, was charged with sexual battery. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

April 26

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A purse and money were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Local, 179 Howard Street, Boone. A black rain jacket, a passport and French ID were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2904 Aster Lane SW, Supply, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to wear a helmet while operating a moped, following too closely, driving left of center, failure to display a license plate and failure to heed blue lights and siren. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 197 Oak Street, Apt. 5, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

April 27

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

April 28

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 1186 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: A civil violation was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 175 Hoover Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Boone was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 116 Rhododendron Drive, Newland, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 6.

