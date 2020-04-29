Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 20 – April 26

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 3:42 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 309 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $750. Court date: June 12.

April 22

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 271 Norman Road Extension, Boone, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 12.

ARREST: A female suspect 26, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of Boone was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: June 12.

April 23

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 310 Hiview Drive, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a mailbox was reported at 5834 Rominger Road, Banner Elk.

April 24

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 146 Antelope Run, Boone.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 20

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Skyline National bank, 189 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

April 21

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Wood Masonry Supply, 633 East King Street, Boone. A battery and battery cover were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 178 Burrell Street, Boone. A Kobalt toolbox and numerous Dewalt tools were reported stolen.

April 22

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Hardee’s, 344 East King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 359 Old East King Street, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

April 23

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Big Lots, 223 New Market Centre, Boone. An iPhone case, protective rubber gloves, and Bluetooth earbuds were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported at Meadow Hill Apartments 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.

April 26

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Theft was reported at Big Lots, 223 New Market Centre, Boone. A 1993 Ford Ranger was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 322 Clawson Street, Boone. A firearm was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 352 Old East King Street, Apt. 6, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $4,500. Court date: May 11.

