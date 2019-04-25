Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 13 – April 21

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:50 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 13

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 329 Meadow Hill Drive, Unit 32, Boone, was charged with failure to report new address as a sex offender and a sex offender residence violation. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 3.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 4051 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 1924 Aho Road, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Cash bond: $525. Court date: May 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 49 Dobbins Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 3.

April 14

INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail was reported at 343 Mesa Circle, #3, Boone. The victim reported an online scam.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia were reported at 5992 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Apt. C, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 118 Colvard Street, Jefferson, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 3.

April 15

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 100 Mountain Meadow Way, Banner Elk. The caller reported that she had lost her wallet.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at Quality Plus Gas Station, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. The victim reported her dog being stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 430 Holiday Hills Road, Boone. Prescription medication was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 329 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with felony failure to comply. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 3.

April 16

INCIDENT: Recovered property was reported at 1448 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. A Smith & Wesson .38 Special firearm was picked up from a vehicle.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 197 Ricky’s Way, Boone. A Honda four-wheeler was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A recovered stolen vehicle was reported at 460 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Boone. A previously stolen Oldsmobile Cutlass was found.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1394 Milton Moretz Road, Boone. The victim reported Hydrocodone pills being taken and replaced with non-prescription medication.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 150 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $300. Court date: May 30.

April 17

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 849 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass, Unit 1, Boone. $1,300 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1400 Meat Camp Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 328 Charlie Hicks Road, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to comply. Secured bond: $343. Court date: May 30.

April 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 366 Smith Street, Vilas.

April 19

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 1924 Aho Road, Boone, was charged with felony larceny, two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony forgery of instrument. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 3.

April 20

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 756 Willow Mountain Drive, Vilas. The suspect had been living in a residence he was not authorized to live in.

INCIDENT: Simple assault and assault on a child was reported at 3900 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at 3102 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. An iPhone 7 Plus was reported stolen.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 15

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1434 Highway 105, Room #4, Boone. A Toyota Corolla was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1612 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone. A music soundboard, music mixer, red electric guitar and digital camera were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

April 16

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 4226 Miller Bridge Road, Apt. A, Connelly Springs, was charged with communicating threats and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 1575 Lafayette Avenue, Hudson, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 221 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: May 13.

April 17

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at Bavarian Village Apartments, 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A GPS, NC insurance card, NC registration card, champagne and pocket change were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge was reported stolen.

April 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Mast General Store, 630 W. King Street, Boone. Scouts of America camp cards and money were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 230 Balsam Lane, Banner Elk, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 402 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

April 19

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 258 Whitener Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 118 Greer Lane, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 22.

April 20

INCIDENT: Felony flee/elude a law enforcement officer was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Defrauding was reported at Elevation 3333, 208 Faculty Street, Boone. Food and drinks were not paid for before the suspect left.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 244 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and following too closely. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 346 Laurelwood Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 655 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to heed to lights and sirens. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 12 Wildwood Circle, Fletcher, North Carolina, was charged with assault on a government official, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,300. Court date: June 6.

April 21

INCIDENT: Felony breaking and entering was reported at 176 Faculty Street, Apt. 11, Boone. A Sony PlayStation was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 312 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 312, Boone, was charged with felony breaking and entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 6.

