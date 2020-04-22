Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 13 – April 20

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 4:08 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 169 Clarence Newton Road, Blowing Rock. A boat trailer was reported stolen.

April 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 108 Oak Point Drive, Cherryville, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 26.

April 16

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 1274 Bethel Road, Vilas, was brought in on order for arrest for driving without a license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: May 20.

April 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 278 Highway 105 Extension, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: May 15.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond and court information are unavailable.

April 18

INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported on Old Mountain Road in Banner Elk. A Honda Ridgeline was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 6682 Old U.S. Highway 421, Zionville.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building, larceny, and motor vehicle theft were reported at 129 Jolee Drive, Vilas. A Toyota truck and a Honda Civic were reported stolen.

April 19

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 784 Love Hollow Road, Vilas. A handbag, a wallet, personal documents, and medical equipment were reported stolen from the victim’s car.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported at Mountain Pathways School, 453 Howard’s Creek Road, Boone. Computer hardware and software were reported stolen.

April 20

INCIDENT: A vehicle chase was reported on Highway 421 in Deep Gap. The chase continued on the Blue Ridge Parkway.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 14

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Cookout, 1179 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: June 12.

April 15

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Mr. Tire Auto Service Center, 1563 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An Alexa Bluetooth speaker was reported stolen.

April 16

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 247 Eli Hartley Drive, Apt. 109, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 389 Yosef Drive, Boone.

April 17

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 259 Furman Road, Boone. A Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen.

April 19

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 224 Crest Drive, Boone.