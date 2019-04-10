Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 1 – April 7

Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 4:26 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 1

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, theft from a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Heritage Propane, 4481 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. A doorframe was damaged and over $300 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 640 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. Prescription drugs were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Violation of a court order was reported at 156 Hidden Pond Road, Apt. 1, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 468 Smith Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $200. Court date: April 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 201 Clearview Road, Amber, Oklahoma, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: April 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 2.

April 2

INCIDENT: Impersonation was reported at 605 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone. The victim reported someone contacting her former employee trying to obtain 401-K information.

April 3

INCIDENT: Theft from building was reported at 669 Tater Hill Road, Zionville. A weight bench with weights was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at 1944 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas. A Motorola VHF radio was reported stolen.

April 5

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 500 Cannon Street, Rockwell, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: May 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 246 Old Anderson Quarry Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: May 20.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 2234 Pinata Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 29.

April 7

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and damage to personal property were reported at 762 Ray Brown Road, Boone. Two automobiles and a television were reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 243 Bamboo Road, Apt. 7, Boone. The front door was reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 380 Eller Road, Mountain City, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: May 3.



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 1

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 202 Grandview Heights, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary was reported at 140 Cole Street, Unit B, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 155 John Thomas Drive, Boone. A CPX 9MM handgun was reported stolen.

April 2

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting/Larceny was reported at Walgreens, 2184 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Braun shaving kits were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 11036 Highway 105, Banner Elk, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 1325 Wes Brewer Road, Newland, was charged with failure to appear and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: May 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 2747 Carson Woods Road, Laurel Springs, was charged with failure to appear. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.

April 3

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 299 Oak Street, Boone.

April 5

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Kelly Brothers Tire & Auto, 139 Tarheel Lane, Boone. A GMC Yukon was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 603, Boone. A black purse, a wallet and a North Carolina driver’s license were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $37,500. Court date: May 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 68, of 184 Red Fox Trail. Boone, was brought in on outstanding warrants for sexual battery, second degree forcible sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: April 29.

April 6

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 405, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 10.

April 7

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 296 Westin Way, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 3.

