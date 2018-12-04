Weekend Full of Fun Events Scheduled for SugarFest December 7-9

Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 2:16 pm

By Nathan Ham

The annual SugarFest celebration at Sugar Mountain Resort is sure to be a great time for skiers and snowboarders with a special added treat this year of getting the chance to see two Olympians in action.

“We’ve got a lot going on with two Olympians coming. Paul Wylie is performing Friday night at 7 p.m. and Andrew Weibrecht, a two-time Olympic medalist will be here Thursday through Monday,” said Kim Jochl, the Vice President and Director of Marketing at Sugar Mountain.

Wylie will perform a show at the ice skating rink and will follow that with an ice skating clinic as well as a meet and greet session that will include getting a chance to hold his 1992 silver medal from the Olympics in France.

Weibrecht was a two-time medalist, taking home the bronze in the Super-G at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and ended up winning silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, once again in the Super-G. He recently announced his retirement from competitive skiing after competing in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. He will be hosting a ski clinic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to having a chance to meet the Olympians, patrons will have a chance to check out the latest ski and snowboarding gear from Salomon, Volkl, Nordica, Burton, Head, Never Summer, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Ride and Line and others from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

As the sun goes down Saturday, be sure to stick around for the fireworks show presented by the Village of Sugar Mountain at approximately 5:45 p.m. There will be food and drinks as well as music by Glen Harlow & North Fork band from 4-7 p.m.

It wouldn’t be a party without some tasty food and drinks. A hot chocolate and whipped cream bar will be set up at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by a soup safari at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A BBQ and sweet tea lunch and dinner will be available from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

2018 SugarFest Schedule

Friday, December 7

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Preseason Adult Ski Clinic with Andrew Weibrecht.

7 p.m. – Hot chocolate and whipped cream bar at the ice skating rink

7 p.m. – Figure skater Paul Wylie performs a show. Meet and greet session to follow.

Saturday, December 8

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Preseason Adult Ski Clinic with Andrew Weibrecht.

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Consumer demos sponsored by Ski Country Sports.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.: Ice skating and snow tubing.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Soup safari featuring made-from-scratch gourmet soups and a BBQ & Sweet Tea lunch and dinner special at the lower cafeteria.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: After Ski Party with music by Glen Harlow & North Fork Band.

5:45 p.m. – Fireworks

Sunday, December 9

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Preseason Adult Ski Clinic with Andrew Weibrecht.

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Consumer demos sponsored by Ski Country Sports.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.: Ice skating and snow tubing.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: BBQ & Sweet Tea lunch and dinner special at the lower cafeteria.

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: EDGE of the WORLD mini games at bottom of Big Birch slope.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Andrew Weibrecht Meet and Greet at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk.

