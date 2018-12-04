Weekend Full of Fun Events Scheduled for SugarFest December 7-9

By Nathan Ham
The annual SugarFest celebration at Sugar Mountain Resort is sure to be a great time for skiers and snowboarders with a special added treat this year of getting the chance to see two Olympians in action.
“We’ve got a lot going on with two Olympians coming. Paul Wylie is performing Friday night at 7 p.m. and Andrew Weibrecht, a two-time Olympic medalist will be here Thursday through Monday,” said Kim Jochl, the Vice President and Director of Marketing at Sugar Mountain.
Wylie will perform a show at the ice skating rink and will follow that with an ice skating clinic as well as a meet and greet session that will include getting a chance to hold his 1992 silver medal from the Olympics in France.
Weibrecht was a two-time medalist, taking home the bronze in the Super-G at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and ended up winning silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, once again in the Super-G. He recently announced his retirement from competitive skiing after competing in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. He will be hosting a ski clinic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In addition to having a chance to meet the Olympians, patrons will have a chance to check out the latest ski and snowboarding gear from Salomon, Volkl, Nordica, Burton, Head, Never Summer, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Ride and Line and others from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
As the sun goes down Saturday, be sure to stick around for the fireworks show presented by the Village of Sugar Mountain at approximately 5:45 p.m. There will be food and drinks as well as music by Glen Harlow & North Fork band from 4-7 p.m.
It wouldn’t be a party without some tasty food and drinks. A hot chocolate and whipped cream bar will be set up at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by a soup safari at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A BBQ and sweet tea lunch and dinner will be available from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
2018 SugarFest Schedule
Friday, December 7
8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Preseason Adult Ski Clinic with Andrew Weibrecht.
7 p.m. – Hot chocolate and whipped cream bar at the ice skating rink
7 p.m. – Figure skater Paul Wylie performs a show. Meet and greet session to follow.
Saturday, December 8
8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Preseason Adult Ski Clinic with Andrew Weibrecht.
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Consumer demos sponsored by Ski Country Sports.
10 a.m. – 10 p.m.: Ice skating and snow tubing.
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Soup safari featuring made-from-scratch gourmet soups and a BBQ & Sweet Tea lunch and dinner special at the lower cafeteria.
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: After Ski Party with music by Glen Harlow & North Fork Band.
5:45 p.m. – Fireworks
Sunday, December 9
8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Preseason Adult Ski Clinic with Andrew Weibrecht.
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Consumer demos sponsored by Ski Country Sports.
10 a.m. – 10 p.m.: Ice skating and snow tubing.
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: BBQ & Sweet Tea lunch and dinner special at the lower cafeteria.
11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: EDGE of the WORLD mini games at bottom of Big Birch slope.
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Andrew Weibrecht Meet and Greet at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk.