Wednesday Morning Snows Making For Slick Roads: ASU is Close This Morning

Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 10:24 am

It’s a snowy Wednesday morning in the High Country with the snow forecasted to taper off after lunchtime, but flurries and snow showers are still possible through this evening.

Appalachian State University has canceled morning classes with plans to re-open at 1:00 p.m. Watauga and Avery County schools are also closed for the day. Watauga schools plan on a school day this Saturday stating, “Please be aware that schools will now be in session this Saturday, January 20th. On Saturday, January 20th, schools and itinerant teachers will follow a WEDNESDAY schedule and will also follow an early release schedule with K-8 schools dismissing at noon and WHS dismissing at 1P. Lunch will be served and the buses will run their usually routes. Please remember that the Afterschool Program will not operate on Saturday.” Caldwell College Watauga Campus is also closed today.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning about low wind chills tonight expecting wind chills to reach 5 above zero to 10 below zero.

This could be our last cold snap for a while. Ray’s Weather says, “This is the last super-cold shot in the foreseeable future. A pattern shift results in milder weather Friday through the weekend.” For Ray’s Weather forecast click here: Ray’s Weather

