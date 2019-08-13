Weather Shaping Up to be Terrific for P.B. Scott’s Roundup This Sunday in Blowing Rock

Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 6:30 pm

Around 200 pre-sale tickets have been purchased for this Sunday’s inaugural P.B. Scott’s Roundup in the parking lot of Twigs in Blowing Rock, the location where the famous P.B. Scott’s building used to be.

“Ray’s Weather has really hooked us up for this weekend,” laughed Jean Travers, who is one of many former P.B. Scott’s fans that decided to organize this event. “It’s going to be beautiful this weekend!”

Two bands that played at the original P.B. Scott’s location will be back to play some of their favorite tunes. Sidewinder will get the afternoon started before Nantucket takes the stage as the headlining act.

Parking for the event will be in part of the Twigs lot as well as the ABC Store, United Community Bank, Keith’s Exxon and the empty lot that used to be the Scotchman gas station on Valley Boulevard.

The event will be held rain or shine, however, the current forecast update for Blowing Rock from Ray’s Weather Center shows a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70s with only a slight chance of an isolated shower.

As a reminder, no outside food or coolers will be allowed, however, a plentiful supply of cold beer and beverages and tasty food will be available, including the famous Garbage Burgers and beer buckets that many P.B. Scott’s concert-goers will remember eating at Clyde’s Tavern nearby. Other menu items, including vegan selections, will be available for purchase.

Travers said that there will be special P.B. Scott’s cups and local craft beers during the show. After the music ends, patrons are encouraged to go to Twigs for a fun after-party in support of them allowing the use of their parking lot for the day. Twigs will also be open during the music so if you need to take a break from the heat or go inside and relax, they will be more than happy to serve you inside as well.

Travers said that people from as far away as Florida and Arizona have purchased tickets and will be there for this weekend’s event.

“Tickets are no more at the door than they are in advance, still $40, so come out and have a good time,” said Travers.

In addition to the music, there will be beer pong and cornhole to play and local photographer Jan Todd will be on hand to take some terrific photos of the event.

Patrons are encouraged to bring cash to pay for food and drinks.

Fans interested in attending this event can still purchase tickets online or purchase them at the gates. Tickets are $40 and you can purchase them through PayPal by going to www.paypal.me/PBScottsRoundUp or purchase your tickets on Sunday. Gates will open at 2 p.m. with music beginning at 3 p.m. Travers said if you are planning on buying tickets the day of the event to make sure and get there early. Everyone needs to bring their chairs and blankets to sit on as well.

