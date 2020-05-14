WCS Names Benjamin Brown, Agriculture Teacher at Mabel and Cove Creek Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3:35 pm

Benjamin Brown, agriculture teacher at Mabel and Cove Creek Schools, has been named Watauga County Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year.

The newest addition to WCS’ yearly teacher recognitions, Rookie Teacher of the Year is awarded to a teacher in his or her first year teaching full time. Candidates are nominated by Principals, Assistant Principals, Central Office Directors and first year teacher mentors for their outstanding work ethic, dedication and skill.

Brown, who is from West Jefferson, graduated from Appalachian State University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in career and technical education. Before beginning his teaching career, Brown worked in the Upward Bound program and developed extensive experience in the field he’d go on to teach, working in various capacities in the local farm industry.

Mabel School Principal Elin Reuben said Brown had quickly become an important part of her school’s staff and a favorite of his students.

“Mr. Brown possesses all of the qualities of an outstanding first-year teacher,” Reuben said. “He has a hands-on and interactive approach with the students and a willingness to go above and beyond with the Mabel faculty. He has instantly become a valued member of the community.”