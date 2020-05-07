WCS Families Who Apply for Free and Reduced Lunch Online May Be Eligible for Pandemic Electronic Benefits

Pandemic Electronic Benefits (P-EBT) provides a benefit on an EBT card to North Carolina families whose children have access to free and reduced lunch at school.

All families with one or more children, under age 18, in their household who normally have access to free and reduced lunch at school are eligible for P-EBT benefits. Due to school closures caused by COVID-19 pandemic, these households are now eligible to receive a benefit on an EBT card to help them buy food for their children.

Families whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply online for free and reduced lunch at www.wataugaschools.org/Page/ 3209 . Even if you have been ineligible in the past, your status may have changed in light of the current crisis.

While families’ free and reduced lunch status is used to receive Pandemic Electronic Benefits, the P-EBT program is operated by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Public

Instruction. The benefits will be distributed by those state organizations.

If you do not have access to the internet, you may request a paper copy of this year’s Free and Reduced Meal Application by calling the School Nutrition office at (828) 263-1718.