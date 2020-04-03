Ways the Community Can Help in the COVID-19 Response Including Donation Needs

Published Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:11 am

The NC Department of Health and Human Services, AppHealthCare and local agencies are urging people to cooperate with Governor Cooper’s Executive Order to stay home except for essential trips, practice social distancing and good hygiene like handwashing and covering your cough or sneeze. It is critical to keep in mind that during this challenging time of responding to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) public health crisis, following the guidance to stay home as much as possible is the most important mitigation measure the community can take. This situation is affecting each person in our community in different ways, and we are all experiencing disruptions to our normal schedule.

There are ways you can help your fellow community members from afar and while practicing social distancing. The following list includes resources, donation and volunteer needs in Watauga County but this list is certainly not inclusive of all needs. We know as this situation changes in our community, the needs will also change. There are many ways you can help our community during this time.

Please find a comprehensive list of community resources on the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce webpage.

Donation Needs:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: Donate the following supplies to ARHS: Medical grade surgical and procedure masks; N95 respirator masks; Face Shields; Gloves; Gowns; Hand sanitizer. You can drop these items off at the front entrance of Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville or the security checkpoint at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. You can also donate money directly to ARHS to support the ongoing efforts of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to respond to COVID-19, or to directly support patients in need. Online donation link here.

Volunteer Needs:

Healthcare Workers: If you are a health care worker and want to volunteer for COVID-19 response you can sign up through NC TERMS at: https://terms.ncem.org/TRS/. For help with registering, please call (828) 264-4995 and dial 2222 or email us at [email protected] and give us your name, expertise/credentials, and a call back number.

AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. To reach us, call (828) 264-4995 anytime and follow the prompts. For more information, visit www.AppHealthCare.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

For more information on COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), please visit the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

A COVID-19 toll free helpline has been set up to answer general, non-emergent questions at 1-866-462-3821. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”