WATCH: Video from Sunday’s Black Lives Matter Protest in Boone with Several Hundred in Attendance

Published Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:27 pm

A large crowd of nearly 1,000 people from the High Country peacefully assembled and marched through downtown Boone as a show of support for racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speakers included event organizer and Boone resident Raheim Andrews, Boone Interim Police Chief Andy Le Beau, and Toussaint C. Romain, the Deputy General Counsel for Appalachian State University.

No arrests or acts of violence were reported from the event.

Video from the protest can be found below.

