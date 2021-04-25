[Watch] Manchester City vs Tottenham Live Stream Reddit Online – Carabao Cup Final 2021

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 10:54 am

Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup 2020-21 final at Wembley on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The game at Wembley, which will see 8,000 fans in attendance. The Citizens stand a chance to equal Liverpool’s record of eight League Cup triumphs and match the Reds’ record of winning the trophy in four successive years, which they did between 1981 and 1984.

Spurs may have reached the Champions League final in 2019 but they have not lifted silverware since beating Chelsea 2-1 in extra time of the 2008 League Cup final, having also tasted final defeat in the same competition in 2009 and 2015. The North London club will be led into the Carabao Cup final by the Premier League ’s youngest ever manager, Ryan Mason, following Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Monday.

Carabao Cup Final 2021 Online Cable Info

Date: Sunday, April 25

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium — London, England

Live Stream: Watch Here

Tottenham team is reeling a bit but has a fresh start after Jose Mourinho was let go last week. Former player Ryan Mason steps in, having won his first game in charge against Southampton.

Carabao Cup Final Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur En vivo Online Without Cable

With so many different ways to watch Soccer, it can be hard to pick a way to watch without cable TV. Some services may be better based on the specific team or conference you root for, and we have suggestions and full breakdowns linked below. If you are a big fan of all things Soccer, there is one suggestion for the best overall way to stream the most games easily without cable or satellite.

Man City vs Tottenham Team News

Man City’s are Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are questionable for this one. Spurs will be without Harry Kane, Ben Davies and Matt Doherty.

Injury has prevented the Argentine striker from being involved in City’s previous four games, whilst De Bruyne missed the midweek win over Aston Villa after he picked up a knock on his right foot and ankle in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Spurs, who have seen their preparations for this afternoon’s showpiece event overshadowed by Jose Mourinho’s departure and the fallout of the European Super League’s collapse, progressed to the final with a 2-0 win over Championship side Brentford back in January.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Luca

How to Watch Man City vs Spurs Carabao Cup Final in US

Sunday’s Carabao Cup final will be shown on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels.

Coverage of the Man City vs Spurs fixture will begin at 4pm and Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch online via the website or Sky Go and BT Sport apps.

The game comes a week to the day since it was announced both clubs planned to join the European Super League, before they swiftly performed a U-turn on Tuesday following a public outcry.

The last time that Man City and Tottenham met was as part of the Premier League with Man City thrashing the London-based side 3-0 in February. With both reaching the final of the Carabao Cup though, there’s all to play for. Arguably, Man City has had a harder time qualifying, having met Manchester United in the semi-finals and Arsenal in the quarter-finals, compared to Tottenham’s semi-final pairing with Brentford, and its quarter-final tie with Stoke City, but at this stage, it doesn’t really matter, with both sides making it to the end of the tournament.

As is the case with most soccer matches, there isn’t a free Carabao Cup Final live stream out there. You’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ instead if you want to watch the action unfold live in stunning Full HD.

To do so, you’ll need to hand over $6 for a one-month subscription to the service. There’s no ESPN+ free trial unfortunately but $6 is a great deal for access to the Carabao Cup Final along with access to thousands of events, archives, and exclusive originals. If you’re a sports fan, it’s well worth checking out.

Another option is to sign up for the Disney+ Bundle. That costs $14 per month but in exchange, you get full access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ so it’s a fantastic package for all the family. You can enjoy all your favorite sports like the MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA golf, tennis, and Top Rank Boxing, before switching over to family-friendly fare at Disney+ or opting to watch the latest hits on Hulu.