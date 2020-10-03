Watch Lakers vs Heat 2020 Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – NBA Finals Game2 Event

Published Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8:33 pm

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will meet in the 2020 NBA Finals. Los Angeles Lakers will square off against Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat in NBA Finals Game 2 on Friday, October 2 at the AdventHealth Arena. Heat in game 1, winning 116-98. They were too big and too physical for Miami to handle.

2020 NBA Finals Game 2 Information Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC Live Stream: ESPN3

The matchup is set, with the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers emerging as the last two teams standing in the chase to be crowned champions of the most tumultuous season in NBA history. The Heat won the Eastern Conference title Sunday night, finishing off Boston a day after the Lakers won the Western Conference crown.

Miami will need to find some way of containing AD, who rose to the occasion of his first NBA finals game, posting 34 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. And LeBron led the Lakers’ suffocating defense by clamping down on Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. The Heat have their work cut out for them.

The Heat was spending much of Monday resting up before an evening team meeting would officially start their finals preparation process. The Lakers, who won the Western Conference finals on Saturday — a day before Miami finished off the Eastern Conference crown — were starting to get their game plan in order after a one-day break as well.

NBA Finals Schedule for 2020

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 Result: LAL 116, MIA 98

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9, 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. ET

Reddit brings you the latest updates and news about the Lakers vs Heat game in NBA Final game 1, just search for subreddits relating to NBA, Lakers vs Heat and find all discussions and official streaming information for the game. Reddit will not live stream any NBA Final 2020 game.

Reddit is a social media platform that is not official to stream NBA games but viewers can search for different subreddits relating to NBA Streams and matches to get scores and updates. Free links will be available but not recommended. Always go for an official game pass or Fox streams.

NBA Finals will be broadcasted and Streaming anywhere

Fans in the USA can watch NBA Finals Game 1 live on the ABC Network. Lakers vs Heat Game 1 live telecast will be available on ABC in HD. The NBA Finals live stream will be available on ABC and FanCode.

In the U.S., the NBA bubble’s nationally televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. All of the finals games are broadcast on ABC.

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now.

ABC

ABC is listed as the official broadcaster and channel for the Lakers vs Heat 2020 NBA final. Its a great channel and quite popular among sports fans. Well since we are speaking about the online mode here. Let us tell our readers that you can watch the complete sessions of Eagles vs Giants 2020 by the ABC channel smartphone app. It’s readily available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Sling TV

You can catch the live stream of Week 3 games by subscribing to the SlingTV. For a price of $45, you can get access to the packages that carry ESPN. The service is really good, and there are many other entertainment options that come with it. If you don’t want to invest $65, then after YouTube TV, this is the service to consider.

Hulu With Live TV

For $55, Hulu TV is a good option with its sports package that includes CBS, NBC, ESPN, and Fox networks, so you can be sure to catch the Seahawks vs. Cowboys game. Check back on the official HuluTV site for any changes in the subscription cost.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the leading streaming services in the market. It is the best channel to watch the Lakers vs Heat match as it is entirely a sports dedicated channel. You have to shell out $55 a month to get over 22 channels. But in the initial month, it is only $44.99.

You can include ABC NBA Plus as part of the International Sports add-on for $5.99 / month. Start watching Fubo TV with a free trial offer of 7 days.

AT&T TV

Meanwhile, AT&T TV Now has a variety of plans to get all the channels. If you just want ABC for the NBA Finals, you can get it as part of their base $55 a month package.