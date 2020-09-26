Watch Charlo vs. Rosario/Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko 2020 Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – Boxing Event

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 4:55 pm

The arena is set; this is going to be one thrilling ride! Watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko battle it out in Connecticut, Online ESPN Live rather proud to announce this unification bout; where both Charlo and Rosario will defend their IBF/WBC titles!

Rosario has been training day and night for this match, with Luis Chiro Perez in Miami, he is ready to face Charlo and emerge victoriously! Although Rosario proves to be the perfect opponent, he says time and time again that he means no disrespect to Charlo and appreciates his struggle and where he is now;

The match is set to be a 12-round bout in the middle-weight class which means that the maximum weight limit will be 160 lbs. with Charlo ranked at #3 by WBC and #1 the RING and Derevyanchenko ranked at #1 by WBC and #4 by the RING, it is honestly going to be a close call. Both players will be playing neck to neck.

“The first thing that left me [after my last defeat] was the ego. Humility came and faith in God. When I lost, I told myself I had to trust God more and trust myself less. I trusted myself so much that I forgot everything around me and didn’t care about anything. Then I started working really hard. I started adapting my body to a new cycle and working with Chiro, my coach. I’ve been with him for over a year now and we’re very pleased with what we want to achieve.”

Charlo, on the other hand, is all set to become the two-time junior middleweight champion. With an advantage in terms of experience, he believes he will be able to defeat Rosario and become the undisputed champion! Charlo is currently ranked number 1 by The RING while Rosario is ranked number 2 by The Ring.

This is sure going to be one exciting match, with such talented boxers we can’t wait to tune in! Keep reading to find out how to watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario live online.

Event Date, Time, and Venue

Date: 26 th September 2020.

Time: 9:00 pm E.T

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, United States

How To Watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko Live Online

You probably already know this by now, but as the world is still trying to combat the Covid-19 situation, it has changed the way normal procedures are carried out, all over the world. This includes fight matches as well, ever since the lockdown, it was announced that all matches held were to be done behind closed doors meaning that none of you would be able to watch the match by being present physically.

Although, you can always choose to stream the match live online right from the comfort of your homes or wherever you are. The match is supposed to be aired live from Showtime on Pay Per View, so all you have to do in order to gain access is subscribe to Showtime and purchase the PPV then begin streaming!

Subscribing to Showtime definitely has its benefits, it is not a decision that you’d regret. With Showtime’s vast variety of media content and news updates, it is a delight! You can subscribe to Showtime for $10.99/month from their official website and also obtain a 30-day free trial with the option to cancel anytime.

With your subscription done and complete, all you have to do is visit this link https://www.showtime.com/#getstarted/live and pay for Charlo vs Rosario and stream the fight live online!

Although, there is a high that when you visit the link mentioned above it will display a message which says that Showtime is available only in the USA or its authorized territories. This means that Showtime applies geo-restrictions to the app itself as well as the content, and If you are trying to access it from anywhere outside the USA, you will probably be unable to do so. In order to bypass such geo-restrictions, you’ll need a VPN.

A VPN, also known as a Virtual Private Network, will hide your identity online while also masking your IP Address and altering it according to the website’s requirements while also keeping you safe and secured online. In such cases, it is essential that you select a good VPN; FastestVPN is probably your best choice since it guarantees quality services and speed for a very little price!

Here are a few step-by-step tutorials on how to connect to FastestVPN and watch the match live from different channels.

How to Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Showtime

Select your favorite pricing plan and subscribe to FastestVPN Download FastestVPN app that supports your device or configure VPN in router Select USA server location Go to Showtime and click at watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario Now enjoy the show.

How to Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario on Smart TV

Subscribe to FastestVPN Download FastestVPN app (for Android TV only) or setup FastestVPN with your Router using USA IP address Connect your Smart TV to Router Open browser and search for your desired website or open an installed app for your Smart TV. Search and click at live Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario and watch the show.

How to Watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Firestick

Subscribe FastestVPN Install FastestVPN app for Firestick Open FastestVPN and get connected to the USA server Go to sho.com and click on subscribe Subscribe to the service and watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario

How to Watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Kodi

Find Kodi for your device Get FastestVPN Connect FastestVPN with your Router using USA IP address Open Kodi Click on the small gear icon at the top-left corner to open Settings menu Click on File Manager then double-click on Add Source Enter this repository link in the URL field: http://fusion.tvaddons.co Now, click OK Go back to the Settings menu and click on Add-ons Pick Install from Zip File Select Fusion > Repositories > English > Repository.leopold Get back to Add-ons and select Install from Repository Now pick Leopold Go to Video Add-ons and search for sho.com Click on Install

Once done, the add-on will be available in Add-ons at the Home Page.

How to Watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on IOS/Android

Get FastestVPN Download FastestVPN app for Android or IOS Connect to UK or USA server location Visit the Showtime website Download the app Open app after installation

Subscribe and stream Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario live.

How to Watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Ps4/Xbox

Subscribe to FastestVPN Setup FastestVPN with router using USA IP address Now plug in PS4/Xbox with the router Head to browser and visit sho.com Open your desired website and subscribe to the channel Now you can watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario live online.

How to Watch Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Apple TV

Subscribe to FastestVPN Configure FastestVPN through Router Launch Apple TV browser and access sho.com

Once the fight goes live, access the streaming channel and screen Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario on Apple TV

Fight Records

Jermell Charlo

Real name: Jermell De’Avante Charlo

Nickname(s): Iron Man

Weight(s): Light middleweight

Height: 5 ft 11 in (180 cm)

Reach: 73 in (185 cm)

Nationality: American

Born: May 19, 1990 (age 30) Lafayette, Louisiana, U.S.

Stance: Orthodox

Boxing record

Total fights: 34

Wins: 33

Wins by KO: 17

Losses: 1

Jeison Rosario

Real name: Jeison Manuel Rosario Bastardo

Nickname(s): Banana Man

Weight(s): Welterweight, Light middleweight, Middleweight

Height: 5 ft 11 in (180 cm)

Reach: 70 in (178 cm)

Nationality: Dominican

Born: 7 April 1995 (age 25) Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Stance: Orthodox

Boxing record

Total fights: 22

Wins: 20

Wins by KO: 14

Losses: 1

Draws: 1

Sergiy Derevyanchenko Nickname(s): The Technician Weight(s): Middleweight Height: 175 cm (5 ft 9 in) Reach: 171 cm (67 in) Nationality: Ukrainian Born: 31 October 1985 (age 34) Feodosiya, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union



Conclusion

This fight is definitely going to be one of the most exciting matches of the season!

We can already tell that this fight is going to be a close call with both players in great form and prepping themselves for this very fight; it’s going to be a match that’ll keep you on your toes! So, make sure to tune into Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario/Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko by subscribing to Showtime.