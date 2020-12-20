Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – Canelo vs. Smith HD

Published Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:45 pm

Canelo Alvarez faces Callum Smith on Dec. 19 for the WBA super middleweight title at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will fight fellow super middleweight Callum Smith on December 19 for the WBA title. Lets see below between Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith live where and how can I watch from any location.

Click here to Watch Canelo vs Smith live stream

Date: Saturday, 19 December (local time in USA)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT (Sunday, 20 December)

Canelo vs. Smith: 11 p.m. ET

Watch: Live Stream

Alvarez will take on Smith on December 19. The card is scheduled to start 1 a.m. Sunday in the U.K. (8 p.m. ET in the U.S. on Saturday night), with the main event set to take place about 4 a.m. Sunday GMT.

Live Broadcast

On which TV channel can I watch the live broadcast of the fight Saul Alvarez vs Callum Smith?

DAZN USA

SKY SPORTS

Audiences USA

Watch Live Stream Free Reddit

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith on DAZN

The card will stream live globally on DAZN, to over 200 countries and territories (excluding Mexico, where TV Azteca will show the fight).

DAZN, which expanded globally on Dec. 1, is not a traditional TV channel but a live sports streaming platform that also has a full library of on-demand and original content.

How much does Canelo vs. Smith on DAZN cost?

Pricing options for DAZN vary by region, but in the U.K., the initial price point for a monthly subscription costs £1.99. In Ireland, it’s €1.99. (Price for existing markets remains the same.)

The subscription will allow you to watch every live event and all the on-demand programming on the service.

Watch VPN Boxing Stream From Any Location

How do I stream Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith live on DAZN?

Here is a list of the devices where DAZN is available, including web browsers on DAZN.com:

The pair have not been in the ring since 2019, when Alvarez successfully fought Sergey Kovalev last November for the WBO light heavyweight title.

Smith took on John Ryder that same month when Smith emerged victorious in a WBA super middleweight title fight on a unanimous points decision.

Alvarez said ahead of the fight: “I’m very happy to return to the ring and continue to make history.

I am motivated to continue to be the best, and I look forward to fighting Callum Smith, who is one of the best at 168 lbs.

Liverpudlian 30-year-old Smith declared: “I have wanted a big fight since becoming world champion, so I am pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division.

“I truly believe I [will] beat him and will prove that 168 lbs is my division.”

Canelo Alvarez record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-8

Reach: 70.5 inches

Total fights: 56

Record: 53-1-2 with 36 knockouts

Callum Smith record and bio

Nationality: British

Born: April 23, 1990

Height: 6-3

Reach: 78 inches

Total fights: 27

Record: 27-0 with 19 knockouts

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith for Smith’s The Ring and WBA (Super) super-middleweight titles

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez at heavyweight

Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

Austin Williams vs. Isiah Jones at middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes at featherweight

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes at super-middleweight

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Angel Hernandez at welterweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood at featherweight

How to watch Canelo vs Smith live Stream

You can stream Canelo vs Smith via Fite.tv on a PPV basis. Once purchased, you can watch on your Smart TV, Phone or Desktop PC, and they have apps available on Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith live PPV

Canelo v Smith: TV channel and live stream

The fight will be able to be streamed via the the DAZN app

Canelo v Smith: Odds

Betfair currently have the Mexican to win at 1/6, with Smith 17/4 and a draw is 22/1.

How to watch Broadcast live Canelo vs Smith In the USA

Most TV cable packages will have the Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view channel, while most smart devices will carry the Fox Sports app for streaming purposes. In the USA, the Spence Jr vs. Garcia pay-per-view fight is $74.99 on Fox Sports PBC. It can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and other supported streaming devices.

How to watch Canelo vs Smith in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Spence Jr vs Garcia in the UK. The main card is set to commence at 9pm ET (2am UK time). Main event ring walks are expected around midnight ET (5am UK time).

Subscription to Premier Sports costs from £9.99 per month or £99 per year, and includes a host of live sports coverage ranging from La Liga and Serie A to Guinness rugby. Premier Sports can be streamed from a mobile or table device, or cast from your phone to your TV. Pretty convenient.

Watch Canelo vs Smith live with a VPN

Watch the Canelo vs Smith stream live on Fox Sports PPV

Price: 75 USD

Fox Sports PPV has exclusive rights for the event in the U.S.

To watch Canelo vs Smith live on Fox Sports: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to Fox Sports PPV and purchase the fight. Enjoy watching! Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watching on mobile? Fire up the Fox Sports Go app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith live boxing highlights on YouTube

You can check out the latest boxing highlights, scores, commentary, and news on a variety of YouTube channels.Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the DAZN YouTube channel, the ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.Enjoy! ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

How to watch Live Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith live Fighting without cable

Canelo vs Smith: TV channel and live stream

The fight is being broadcast on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and on Sky Sports Main Event from 8:15pm. Sky Sports customers can live stream this via the app using their mobile, tablet or computer devices.The live streams most pay-per-view boxing matches via its app for mainly iOS and Android devices. It will also be stream able for subscribers via the Sky Go app. Meanwhile, the show will air live on DAZN in all nine DAZN markets.

How to watch boxing live Stream from anywhere

The available options for live streaming boxing include:

AT&T TV NOW. ESPN is included in AT&T TV NOW’s Plus package, which ensures subscribers can watch Golden Boy Promotions and Top Rank Boxing fights live.

DAZN.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

How to watch boxing live stream free

Free Live Sports Streaming Sites

BossCast. BossCast is a website that lets you stream live Sports Channels and matches for free.

USTVGO. A smooth uncluttered live tv streaming platform to watch live sports from the USA.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Wizler TV.

Reddit.

LiveTV.

Loala 1.

How to watch boxing with app from anywhere

IT’S FIGHT SEASON ON DAZN. Stream a stacked line up of fights year round, featuring Canelo, GGG, Anthony Joshua, and more exclusively on DAZN. All live and on-demand on all your devices, wherever you are. The fights will be available to stream on mobile devices using the ESPN App.

How to watch boxing on Amazon Prime

If you have an Amazon Prime Video account, you can purchase access to specific events through Amazon’s channels features. Simply look up the event you want to stream and click on it to purchase viewing access. Amazon will bill your credit card on record.

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith l Live Stream on DAZN?

DAZN is a ground-breaking live and on demand sports streaming service, giving sports fans the control and flexibility to watch their favorite sports. You don’t need a cable or satellite dish to watch it, so the setup is quick and simple. You can download the DAZN app and watch on multiple devices at home. DAZN is currently available in Brazil, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, United States and Japan.