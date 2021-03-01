[Watch] 78th annual Golden Globe Awards 2021 Live Online Reddit free Official Channels

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are upon us, serving as the unofficial kickoff to the 2021 awards season. The annual event celebrates the best of film and television, and is often seen as a precursor for the Academy Awards.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 DETAILS

The Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony is today (Sunday, Feb. 28), and its scheduled start time is 8 p.m. ET. It’s on NBC, which can be viewed with Sling or Fubo TV.

The Netflix movie, Mank, leads all movie nominees this year, with six Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. The Crown leads the pack on the TV side, with six nominations of its own.

When the 78th annual Golden Globes are handed out on Sunday, they will be the first major awards show of the season, coming nearly two months after we would typically find out the best picture winner.

Rather than the Globes’ usual Beverly Hills gala, this year’s event will be a hybrid affair, with “Saturday Night Live” alumnae Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite coasts: Fey will appear live from the Rainbow Room in New York; Poehler from the Beverly Hilton, the awards’ usual West Coast home. Nominees will be in locations all over the world.

The Globes could help provide clarity on the best picture front-runners for the Oscars — a win for “Nomadland” or “The Trial of the Chicago 7” could help an Oscar bid. But the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Globes, also has a reputation for unpredictability.

Here’s when and how to watch the show, predictions, and some of the surprises that might be in store:

What time do the festivities start?

The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific.

If you’re committed to watching all possible coverage, you’ll want to park yourself on your couch by 4 p.m. Eastern time, 1 p.m. Pacific — that’s when E! begins its preshow coverage. The official Golden Globe Awards preshow begins streaming live from the official @GoldenGlobes Twitter account and on the website at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, 3:30 Pacific. And the network broadcasting the ceremony, NBC, also has a preshow; with Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson as hosts, it starts at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific.

Where can you watch the ceremony?

On television, NBC is the official broadcaster. Online, if you have a cable login, you can watch via NBC.com/live. Depending on where you live, there’s also Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV or FuboTV, which all require subscriptions, though many are offering free trials.

Just what are the Globes anyway?

The 25 film and television awards are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of about 90 journalists mainly known for this ceremony. There’s no overlap with the more than 9,000 Academy Awards voters, but because of the timing (Oscar nominations this year fall on March 15), the Globes can seem like they’re influential.

The H.F.P.A. has been in the spotlight recently after a Los Angeles Times investigation highlighted the lack of Black voting members. (This year’s slate of eligible Black-led films, including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” were shut out of the Globes’ best picture nominations.) A New York Times report also found that the tax-exempt nonprofit paid more than $3 million in salaries and other compensation to members and staff.

What should you watch for?

Netflix once again dominated the nominations this year, garnering a whopping 42. Its films include David Fincher’s Old Hollywood biopic, “Mank,” which picked up six nominations, and Aaron Sorkin’s latest courtroom drama, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which got five. Hulu’s “Nomadland,” which stars Frances McDormand, picked up four, and the film’s director, Chloé Zhao, could become the first woman of Asian descent to be honored in a director category. Chadwick Boseman is also a favorite to be honored for best actor for his final film role as a trumpeter in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Jane Fonda will be given the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, and Norman Lear will get the Carol Burnett Award for contributions to television.

2021 Golden Globe Awards Air Date, Hosts, Time

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards take place tonight Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. With Covid cases continuing to rise across the country, organizers have decided to make this year’s event a virtual ceremony, similar to the virtual Emmy Awards that were held in 2020.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as Golden Globe hosts. Fey will host the event virtually from New York City, and Poehler will be in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

If you have conventional cable, you can watch the Golden Globe Awards on TV by tuning into your local NBC affiliate. NBC is the official TV network of the 2021 Golden Globes.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Awards Online

If you don’t have cable, you can also stream the Golden Globe Awards online from home. Here are the best ways to do it.

1. Stream the Golden Globes on Hulu

Hulu offers one of the best bundles on the market with its Hulu + Live TV deal. The deal gets you thousands of shows and movies, plus more than 60 channels of live TV. Hulu’s channel offerings include NBC, so you’ll be able to stream the Golden Globes live on your connected TV, your phone, computer or tablet.

Hulu + Live TV costs $55 a month, and Hulu is currently offering a free trial for you to test out the service. Use the deal to watch the Golden Globes for free, and watch Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated shows and films like Palm Springs, The Great, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday for free as well.

Watch the Golden Globe Awards on Hulu free here

2. Stream the Golden Globes on fuboTV

We like fuboTV, which gets you more than 100 live TV channels, including NBC. Use fuboTV’s free trial to get a week of free streaming. Sign-up for the free trial now and stream the Golden Globes for free, from your phone, TV, tablet or laptop.

Stick with fuboTV starting at just $64.99 a month. You’ll get 100+ channels and 250 hours of cloud DVR (say, if you want to record the Golden Globes to rewatch the best moments). Your fuboTV subscription lets you watch on three different screens at once, making this a great family plan, or sharing plan for roommates.

Watch the Golden Globe Awards on fuboTV free here

3. Stream the Golden Globes on SlingTV

Your best value in streaming comes from SlingTV, which offers 40+ live TV channels for just $35 a month. Their Sling Blue channel lineup includes NBC, where you can stream the 2021 Golden Globes live, as well as channels like E!, Bravo and CNN, for post-show coverage.

Grab a free trial to SlingTV here and use it to watch the Golden Globes live online. Stick with SLING after your free trial and get access to live TV channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR and simultaneous streaming from three devices.

Your best deal: get three months of SLING for just $99 when you prepay in advance, and the company will throw in a free HD antenna, AirTV 2 and an AirTV Mini streaming device. See the deal here.

2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominees, Presenters, What to Expect

Typically held in Los Angeles, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be a bi-coastal affair. As previously mentioned, Tina Fey will be co-hosting the show from the Rainbow Room in New York, while Amy Poehler will be live from The Beverly Hilton in LA.

Golden Globe presenters include Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Want to toast to the nominees? Moet & Chandon is back for the 30th year as the “Official Champagne of the Golden Globes.” To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Moet & Chandon has partnered with Cocktail Courier to offer a limited-edition kit featuring the Moet Golden Fizz for consumers to purchase. The kit (retailing for $105) includes a bottle of premium Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, specialty glassware, and fresh, seasonal ingredients to create champagne cocktails for up to six people at your Golden Globes viewing party. Everything is delivered to your door in time for the big show.