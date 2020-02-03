Watauga Parks and Recreation Shares Proposed Rates for New Rec Center Usage

Published Monday, February 3, 2020 at 3:26 pm

By Nathan Ham

With the completion date of the new Watauga County Recreation Center getting closer and closer, Watauga County Parks and Recreation shared its proposal for membership rates for county residents and out-of-county residents.

According to the proposal from parks and recreation director Stephen Poulos, the recreation center will offer daily, monthly and annual rates for residents and non-residents.

The annual cost for an individual that resides in Watauga County will be $350 while the annual rate for a non-resident is $530. The annual household rate for residents, which includes up to two adults and all children under 18 living in the household, is $700. The non-resident household annual rate will be $1,050. For youth ages 2-17 that are not part of a household plan and seniors age 62 and above, the annual fee for county residents is $200 and $300 for out-of-county members.

Monthly fees for county residents are $35 (individual), $70 (household) and $20 (youth and seniors). The monthly fees for non-residents are $53 (individual), $105 (household) and $30 (youth and seniors).

Daily rates are also available for residents and non-residents. Individual daily rates are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Household rates are $20 a day for in-county residents and $30 a day for out-of-county residents. Seniors and youth are $6 a day for residents and $9 a day for non-residents.

These rates were presented to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners but were not voted on at the time of the meeting on January 21. Further discussion of membership rates will continue after the commissioners’ annual pre-budget retreat on February 13-14.

Information related to accepted health insurance plans that offer coverage for recreation center memberships has not been released as of yet but should be expected in the near future as the rates are finalized.

