Watauga Medical Center Earns 5-star Hospital Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Published Monday, February 17, 2020

Watauga Medical Center (WMC) is proud to announce it has received a 5-star rating, the highest achievement level possible, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hospital quality.

WMC is one of only 407 hospitals in the United States and one of thirteen hospitals in North Carolina – to receive a 5-star quality rating.

“I am extremely proud of our hospital’s achievement,” said Kim Bianca, President of Watauga Medical Center. “The five-star rating underscores our team’s commitment to providing top quality patient care.”

The ratings are based on self-reported hospital data which include more than 50 different quality measurements. Those measures include categories such as mortality, re-admission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and effective use of medical imaging. Hospitals report data to CMS, which is the federal agency that runs the Medicare program, through the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) Program and the Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting (OQR) Program. “Achieving five stars for quality is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to excellence,” said Chuck Mantooth, President and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. “This recognition underscores our commitment to consistently providing exceptional patient care to our community each and every day.” For more information about the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services star ratings, visit https://www.medicare.gov/ hospitalcompare/Data/Hospital- overall-ratings-calculation. html

