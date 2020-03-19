Watauga Library Closed to Public; Curbside and Online Services Will Be Available

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3:52 pm

Appalachian Regional Library, with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, is closed to the public due to the COVID 19 situation, beginning Wednesday, March 18, through at least Monday, March 30. We are acting out of an abundance of caution both for our staff and for the library users who come into our buildings. We are constantly assessing the ongoing situation with the hope of opening to the public again as soon as safely possible.

Below is a list of services currently offered at some of our libraries. Please call your local library to inquire about availability of any service you are interested in.

Curbside book, book on tape, or DVD delivery – adult or children’s materials

Curbside printing delivery via email/Fax service via email (Adult Services)

NC Kids Digital – ebooks for children

OverDrive – ebooks for adults

Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: https://www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks

Access to streaming videos through NC Live: https://fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx

Access to wi-fi in our parking lots 24/7

Library material may be returned at our book drops at any time. All materials currently checked out will not be due back until April 15.

Check with your local library for updates, and for hours that our limited services are offered and details specific to that location:

https://www.arlibrary.org/ashe Ashe County Public Library

https://www.arlibrary.org/watauga Watauga County Public Library & Western Watauga Branch Library

https://www.arlibrary.org/wilkes Wilkes County Public Library & Traphill Branch Library

Find us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Ashe-County-Public-Library-379422518832559/

https://www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary

https://www.facebook.com/WilkesCountyPublicLibrary

