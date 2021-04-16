Watauga High School to Offer Student, Parent Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, April 21

Published Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:18 pm

Watauga High School will hold a vaccine clinic for students and parents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 in the high school gym. The clinic will offer vaccinations to all Watauga High School students ages 16 and older and their parents.

Held in partnership with AppHealthCare and Boone Drug, the clinic will offer doses of the Pfizer vaccine — currently the only shot approved for people ages 16-17. Parents and students who are interested in receiving a vaccine may sign up through the Boone Drug website at www.boonedrug.com/covid- vaccine .

Eligible Watauga High School families will receive further instructions on how to sign up for the vaccine from the school.

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott encouraged students and parents to sign up for the vaccine at the high school.

“Over the last year, we’ve all worked diligently to keep each other safe by following the health and safety guidelines recommended to us by our health officials,” Elliott said. “Vaccines are safe and effective and are by far the best way to protect yourself from contracting and transmitting the virus. Now that a vaccine is available for high-school-aged students, I highly encourage students and parents to consider signing up to receive their first dose at the high school next Wednesday.”

AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene joined Elliott in encouraging parents and students to sign up for the vaccine.

“We are pleased to partner with Watauga County Schools and Boone Drugs to offer an additional opportunity for individuals to be vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We encourage everyone to show their love and get a COVID-19 vaccine. All of the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, and we have full confidence in these vaccines,” Greene said.

Recently, the Boone Chamber of Commerce’s Keep Boone Healthy Initiative held an informational panel on COVID-19 vaccinations with local pediatrician Dr. Scott St. Clair, Dr. Beverly Womack and AppHealthCare director Jennifer Greene that covers wider vaccine availability and common questions about the vaccination process. It can be viewed on the Keep Boone Healthy Youtube page here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_ lu63d1-xs .