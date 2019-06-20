Watauga High School Celebrates 2019 Senior Class

Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:18 pm

A total of 343 graduating seniors from Watauga High School were honored last Friday night at the Holmes Convocation Center on Appalachian State’s campus.

The 2019 senior class included 313 tradition graduates and 30 early graduates.

These seniors accounted for over $4 million in college scholarship money and have already earned 667 college credits. A total of 29 graduates have already earned a community college degree along with their high school diplomas.

Photos by Garrett Price, Watauga County Schools

