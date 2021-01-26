Watauga High School Athletes for Good Donates Over 800 Pounds of Food to Casting Bread

While many students returned to school after the holidays with goals of wiping the sleep out of their eyes and sharing TikTok videos, the students involved with Watauga High School’s Athletes for Good (AFG) held a food drive to increase food security in the High Country. From January 18-22, students, teachers, staff, and administrators responded by contributing food and personal care items.

When the dust settled after collection week, Donna Wellborn, the AFG faculty sponsor, could hardly walk through her classroom without stepping over donations. The drive collected over 800 pounds of food and personal care items for Casting Bread’s food pantry. “I could not be prouder of these students for organizing this event,” said Wellborn. “Their hard work and the generosity of the Pioneer family are inspiring.”

Casting Bread’s Executive Director Sam Garrett helped pick up the items from Watauga High School. “These students are amazing, and we are so grateful to them. When I was in high school, I focused more on myself than on helping others,” reflects Garrett. “It is wonderful to see young people experience the joy of giving to their community.”

According to Garrett, the amount of food gathered will feed several families for an entire month. “When I saw all of the food AFG collected, I thought, we’re going to need a bigger van.”