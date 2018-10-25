Watauga Habitat’s Blueprints and Bow Ties Raises $47000, ReStore Hosts Successful Event

Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 10:16 am

Thanks to community support, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity (WCHfH) and the Watauga Habitat ReStore raised a record-setting $47,000 at their annual event, Blueprints and Bow Ties on Thursday, October 18th. This was the 7th year hosting the celebration, designed to build awareness and support for Habitat’s mission to eliminate poverty housing by building decent, affordable homes in partnership with hard working families in need. This was Habitat’s 3rd year hosting the event at the ReStore. “Our customers and supporters love to see what we’ve done each year when we re-do the ReStore,” said Allison Jennings, Director of Development. “Hosting Blueprints and Bow Ties at our ReStore is our way of inviting guests to our home; and home is what we are all about,” said Jennings.

Fabulous live and silent auctions were a highlight of the evening’s festivities along with a photo booth and PLINKO for guests to enjoy. Auctioneer Jesse Miller broke the record for highest amount raised in a Blueprints and Bow Ties Live Auction.

Corporate sponsors of the event included Wells Fargo, WCHfH Board of Directors, Mast General Store, IONCON, Mountain Times, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, First Security Insurance and Patty Smith and Gary Moss of Ameriprise Financial.

“We are also extremely grateful to all the volunteers, ReStore staff, Jesse Miller and members of the Planning Committee. The outstanding results of Blueprints and Bow Ties 2018 is because of their tremendous teamwork, creativity and commitment”, said Jennings.

Watauga Habitat ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center that accepts and sells new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances to the public at 25%-75% of the retail price. The Watauga ReStore is proudly owned and operated by the Watauga County Habitat for Humanity affiliate. Proceeds from the ReStore are used to build homes and hope in our own community. All donations to the ReStore are tax-deductible.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners. Watauga Habitat for Humanity needs your financial support, your voice and your time. For more information, to donate, or volunteer go to www.wataugahabitat.org.

