Watauga Habitat “ReStore Rick Melo” Retiring

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:30 am

After more than 14 years of service, former ReStore manager, Rick Melo is hanging up his hat and hammer and retiring. Rick is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and will be moving to the Asheville area.

“To say he will be missed is an understatement,” said Allison Jennings, Director of Development for Watauga Habitat for Humanity. “Rick’s hard work and devotion to the ReStore has helped our affiliate fund and build 14 affordable houses in our community. Rick has transformed families for generations to come,” said Jennings.

In 2006, Rick began volunteering at the original ReStore on George Wilson Road. Two years later he accepted the role of store manager. Rick helped moved the store to different locations and the ReStore is now a thriving non-profit home improvement and donation center located at 1200 Archie Carrol Road in Boone.

For customers who would like to wish Rick a safe and happy retirement, stop by the ReStore through Friday October 2nd. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-5pm. Friday October 2nd the ReStore will be offering “Retirement Rick” discounts.

“On behalf of the staff and Board of Directors of Watauga Habitat for Humanity, we are thankful for Rick Melo’s dedication and time-served,” said Gardner Hoover, ReStore Manager. “From the bottom of our hearts, we’re going to miss you. It was great working with you-your hard work and dedication truly made a lasting impact, and one that has changed Watauga County Habitat and the ReStore for the better in so many ways. Congratulations on your retirement! Here’s to watching your grandkids and not the bottom line!” said Hoover.

About the Watauga Habitat ReStore:

The ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement and donation center that sells new and gently used appliances, furniture, home décor, building materials and more. Items are sold to the public at a fraction of the price. The money raised by Habitat ReStores helps families build a decent and affordable place to call home. When the items you donate to ReStore are sold, the money helps families achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better future. For more information visit their website https://restore.wataugahabitat.org/home

About Watauga Habitat for Humanity:

Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier, and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the homeowners. Since 1987, Watauga Habitat for Humanity has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges. Now in these exceedingly difficult times, along with committed community partnerships, Watauga Habitat stands ready to offer a hand-up to families needing safe and affordable homes. For more information visit their website at https://www.wataugahabitat.org/home