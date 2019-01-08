Watauga Habitat Looking for Future Homeowners

Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 11:43 am

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for their affordable housing program until March 31st, 2019. Eligibility criteria for a Habitat home include a housing need, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and a willingness to partner with Habitat. Homeowners assist in building their own home and the homes of others and attend educational workshops on topics such as financial literacy and home maintenance, so they are well prepared to be successful homeowners. The home being built will be a 3-bedroom house.

Those interested in learning more about Habitat’s affordable housing program can call Jennifer Ramey at 828-268-9545 or email [email protected] Applications for a new 3 bedroom Habitat home are located on their website at https://wataugahabitat.org/homeownership and can be picked up at Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s office located at 1200 Archie Carroll Road in Boone.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to eliminate substandard housing and make decent, affordable housing an option for all families. We do this locally and worldwide through construction, rehabilitation and preservation of homes; by advocating for for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity buildes houses for qualified homebuyers regardless of race, religion or background.

