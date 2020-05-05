Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahuna Campaign Supports Safe Housing for Families

Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 9:21 am

Community members are asking for donations to support safe and affordable housing for Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahuna Campaign. Community-minded “movers and shakers” are participating in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money to support Habitat’s affordable housing program. The winning team will be crowned The Big Kahuna on June 10th. Past winners include Linda Robinson of Premier Sotheby’s, Justin Davis of Blowing Rock Town Tavern, Jenny Miller/Community Volunteer, Crystal Smith of Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Ginny Walker of Mountain Times Publications. Over the past five years, Habitat’s Big Kahuna Campaign has raised more than $200,000.

This year sixteen affordable housing advocates have joined together to create four teams to make the 2020 Kahuna Campaign just as successful as year’s past. Participating teams are App State’s Lambda Chi Alpha (Calvin Pissocra, Tristin Newsome, Anderson Noonan and Mason Zlotnick), Wonder Women in Leadership (Ella Jennings, Yolanda Robertson, Haley Perry and Jennifer Greene), Three Kahunas and a Guy (Jenny Miller, Jane Meyers, John Dean and Susan Devine) and The Kindness Crew (Kimmy Tiedemann, Kristina Fickling, Katy Marsh and Carey Driskell). Social distancing, due to COVID-19, has created a challenge but Kahunas are still “ready to rumble” as the 2020 Kahuna Campaign goes virtual.

“I think you will all agree that now, more than ever, people need a safe place to call home. Families need affordable housing so that they can afford to put food on the table, pay their medical bills and pay for their children’s education,” said Allison Jennings, Watauga Habitat’s director of development.

Each Kahuna participant has their own donation page at www.watauagahabitat.org./big-kahuna or donations can be mailed to Watauga Habitat PO Box 33DTS, Boone, NC 28607.

“Families were already struggling before the public health crisis began. Now, families continue to struggle in the financial instability and uncertainty of recent times. With your support, Watauga Habitat for Humanity stands ready to build back alongside these families. You can make a difference by donating to the Kahuna Campaign,” said Jennings.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity strives to provide decent, affordable housing to Watauga County resident by building modest homes with volunteer labor, land and materials that are donated or purchased at reduced cost. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners who help build their home alongside volunteers. Homes are sold at no profit. For more information, to donate, or volunteer go to wataugahabitat.org.