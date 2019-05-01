Watauga Habitat For Humanity Will Crown its Big Kahuna on May 15

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:33 am

Watauga Habitat for Humanity is closing in on the final weeks of the Big Kahuna campaign. Since March 1, twelve community leaders have been advocating and raising money to support Watauga Habitat’s home building efforts. Watauga Habitat helps people BUILD and BUY their own homes.

In this friendly competition, the Kahuna who raises the most money will be crowned Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s 2019 Big Kahuna on Wednesday, May 15. This year’s participants are:

Jane Meyers, Blowing Rock Community Member

Rob Lewis, ECR Software Corporation

Tom McDonnell, IT Specialist at App State

Ginny Morgan Walker, Mountain Time Publications

Taylor Black, Habitat ReStore

Emma Martin, 7 th Grader at Hardin Park

Grader at Hardin Park Kayla McDougle, App State Habitat Club President

Scott Williford, The Cardinal Food and Spirits

Wayne Randall, Blue Cross Blue Shield-Boone, NC

Justin Hackler, Boone Realty

Adrian Tait, IONCON

Kate Payne, Sweet Birch Marketing/High Country Home Builders

On Wednesday, May 15 the winner of the 2019 Big Kahuna Campaign will be announced at the Don Ho-Down at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The celebration will take place from 5:00 until 8:00 pm and the Crowning of the Big Kahuna happening at 8:15 pm. Donations to the twelve Kahuna Campaigns will be excepted until the crowning takes place that evening. Music will be provided by the Dashboard Hula Boys.

Former Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahunas include Linda Robinson, of Premier Sotheby’s Realty, who wore the inaugural crown in 2015 after she raised $13,503. In 2016, Justin Davis, owner of Blowing Rock Town Tavern, raised over $6,000 beating out the other competitors. In 2017, Jenny Miller of Blowing Rock took home the crown by raising $12,632.

Last year’s 2018 competition was one for the record books. Crystal Smith of Appalachian Mountain Brewery raised $19,831 winning the crown in the last 5 minutes of the competition. Patti Turner of Premier Sotheby’s Realty came in a close second place in 2018 with $19,352, deserving of an honorable mention. This year’s Crowning of the Big Kahuna promises to be just as exciting.

To support your favorite 2019 Kahuna, visit http://www.wataugahabitat.org/

Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the homeowners. Watauga Habitat for Humanity needs your financial support, your voice and your time.

Comments

comments