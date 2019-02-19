Watauga Habitat for Humanity is Looking for Future Homeowners

Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:26 am

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Homeowner Information Meeting on Monday, February 25 at 6 p.m. at the Watauga County Library located on 140 Queen Street in Boone. Those interested in learning about Habitat’s Affordable Homeownership Program are encouraged to attend.

Habitat is currently accepting applications for the program until March 31, 2019. Eligibility criteria for a Habitat home include a housing need, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and a willingness to partner with Habitat. Homeowners assist in building their own home and the homes of others. They also attend educational workshops on topics such as financial literacy and home maintenance so they are well prepared to be successful homeowners. The home being built will be a 3-bedroom house.

Homeowner applications can be found at https://wataugahabitat.org/homeownership and can be picked up at Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s office located at 1200 Archie Carroll Road in Boone. For more information, contact Jennifer Ramey at 828-268-9545 or [email protected]

Putting God’s love into action, Watauga Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, community and hope. Habitat is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing and make decent, affordable housing an option for all families. Habitat does this locally and worldwide through construction, rehabilitation and preservation of homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity builds houses for qualified homebuyers regardless of race, religion or background.

