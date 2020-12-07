Watauga Habitat for Humanity is Currently Accepting Homeowner Applications

Published Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:29 pm

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will be accepting homeowner applications for their affordable housing program until February 15th, 2021. Eligibility criteria for a Habitat home includes a housing need, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and a willingness to partner with Habitat. Homeowners assist in building their own home and the homes of others and attend educational workshops on topics such as financial literacy and home maintenance, so they are well prepared to be successful homeowners. Those interested in learning more about Habitat’s affordable housing program can call Jennifer Ramey at 828-268-9545 or email [email protected] Applications for a new Habitat home are located on their website at https://wataugahabitat.org/homeownership or call the Habitat office to have the application sent to a mailing address.

About Watauga County Habitat for Humanity

Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier, and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the homeowners. Since 1987, Watauga Habitat has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges. In these exceedingly difficult times, along with committed community partnerships, Watauga Habitat stands ready to offer a hand-up to families needing safe and affordable homes.

All are welcome

Watauga Habitat for Humanity has an open-door policy: All who believe that everyone needs a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to help with the work, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, political views or any of the other distinctions that too often divide people. In short, Habitat welcomes volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and serves people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion. As a matter of policy, Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliated organizations do not proselytize. This means that Habitat will not offer assistance on the expressed or implied condition that people must either adhere to or convert to a particular faith or listen and respond to messaging designed to induce conversion to a particular faith.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in Americus, Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in nearly 1,400 communities throughout the U.S. and in nearly 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.