Watauga Habitat for Humanity Hosts Virtual Blueprints and Bow Ties on Giving Tuesday, December 1

Published Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:51 pm

Mark your calendar and save the date. Watauga Habitat for Humanity will be broadcasting its 9th annual Blueprints and Bow Ties event via Facebook Live and YouTube on Giving Tuesday, December 1 at 6 pm. Bidding for the online auction opens at noon on November 17.

“As we have all learned during these difficult times, a place to call home is more important than ever,” said Allison Jennings Director of Development at Watauga Habitat. “We know we need to continue raising awareness about the need for safe and affordable housing in Watauga County. The world around us is different this year but we want to continue to help keep our community safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19, while sharing our mission. Though we will miss seeing everyone in person, we are excited to host Blueprints and Bow Ties as an online virtual event,” said Jennings.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity is pleased to welcome Lynchburg, Virginia contractor Tom Gerdy as the Keynote Speaker for Blueprints and Bow Ties 2020. Gerdy has had a lot of practice volunteering for Habitat for Humanity all over the globe because in 1998 he founded a group that calls itself the Habitat Road Trip Crazies. The Crazies’ purpose is to get people who have considered volunteering at a Habitat build site to take that first step. Gerdy understands that a volunteer’s efforts really can make the world a better place. “It’s about letting your heart tell your hands what to do…”, Gerdy explains, “…We don’t get a lot of years on earth, and the sooner we learn that looking after each other is the answer, the better off everybody will be,” says Gerdy.

Other highlights of the December 1 event will be hearing from Habitat homeowner, Amy Barker, and Habitat Board President and Volunteer, Pat McGuire. Blueprints and Bow Ties traditional live auction has transformed into an online auction and viewers will have a full two weeks of bidding beginning Tuesday, November 17 at noon, and ending on Giving Tuesday, December 1 at 8 pm. Items “up for grabs” include staycations at local mountain getaways, golf packages, a week-long trip to Montana, local art, beautiful home decor, and much more. Participants can register now for the updates and the online auction at charityauction.bid/bpbt2020 or visit wataugahabitat.org.

About Watauga Habitat for Humanity :

Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier, and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the homeowners. Since 1987, Watauga Habitat for Humanity has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges. Now in these exceedingly difficult times, along with committed community partnerships, Watauga Habitat stands ready to offer a hand-up to families needing safe and affordable homes. For more information visit their website at https://www.wataugahabitat.org/homeprice.