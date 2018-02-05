Watauga Democrats Announce 2018 Precinct Meetings

Published Monday, February 5, 2018 at 11:18 am

Below is an alphabetical list of 2018 Watauga County Democratic Party precinct meetings which begin on February 5 (Blue Ridge) and conclude on February 18 (Blowing Rock). Following the alphabetical list is a notation of which precincts are holding joint, combined meetings.

Precincts will be electing delegates to the County Convention on April 7, filling vacancies in their officer ranks, and considering resolutions for submission to the County Convention.

All Watauga County Democrats are urged to join the 2018 Blue Wave at the grassroots level. Get involved, stay involved, and take your involvement to the streets!

Bald Mountain

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Terry Cole: tcole@skybest.com

Beaver Dam

Tuesday, February 13, 6 p.m., Bethel Elementary School Media Center. Contact Billy Kennedy: billykennedyforwatauga@gmail.com

Blowing Rock

Sunday, February 18, 4 p.m., Blowing Rock American Legion Hall, 333 Wallingford Rd., Blowing Rock. Contact Lonnie Webster: lonnie@lonniewebster.com

Blue Ridge

Monday, February 5, 6 p.m., 1419 Deerfield Rd., Boone. Contact Chris Behrend: behrendc@gmail.com

Boone 1

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Boone Town Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. Contact Jerry Hutchins: jerryrebeccahutchins@gmail.com

Boone 2

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Boone Town Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. Contact Lee Franklin: arthurleefranklin@gmail.com

Brushy Fork

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Boone Town Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. Contact Deborah Kirkley: d2kirkley@gmail.com

Cove Creek

Tuesday, February 13, 6 p.m., Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Contact Kristin Hyle: kristinhyle@hotmail.com

Elk

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Maggie Sparks: mksparks@bellsouth.net

Laurel Creek

Tuesday, February 13, 6 p.m., Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Contact kathleencampbell67@gmail.com

Meat Camp

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact John Prickett: johnprickett222@gmail.com

New River 1

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Boone Town Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. Contact Jamie Levine: levinejs@gmail.com

New River 2

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Lee Stroupe: lstroupe@gmail.com

New River 3

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Charlotte Mizelle: csmizelle@gmail.com

Stony Fork

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Shelton Wilder: esheltonwilder@gmail.com

Watauga

Tuesday, February 13, 6 p.m., Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Contact Kinney Baughman: baughmankr@gmail.com

