Watauga Democrats Announce 2018 Precinct Meetings

Below is an alphabetical list of 2018 Watauga County Democratic Party precinct meetings which begin on February 5 (Blue Ridge) and conclude on February 18 (Blowing Rock). Following the alphabetical list is a notation of which precincts are holding joint, combined meetings.
Precincts will be electing delegates to the County Convention on April 7, filling vacancies in their officer ranks, and considering resolutions for submission to the County Convention.
All Watauga County Democrats are urged to join the 2018 Blue Wave at the grassroots level. Get involved, stay involved, and take your involvement to the streets!
Bald Mountain
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Terry Cole: tcole@skybest.com
Beaver Dam
Tuesday, February 13, 6 p.m., Bethel Elementary School Media Center. Contact Billy Kennedy: billykennedyforwatauga@gmail.com
Blowing Rock
Sunday, February 18, 4 p.m., Blowing Rock American Legion Hall, 333 Wallingford Rd., Blowing Rock. Contact Lonnie Webster: lonnie@lonniewebster.com
Blue Ridge
Monday, February 5, 6 p.m., 1419 Deerfield Rd., Boone. Contact Chris Behrend: behrendc@gmail.com
Boone 1
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Boone Town Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. Contact Jerry Hutchins: jerryrebeccahutchins@gmail.com
Boone 2
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Boone Town Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. Contact Lee Franklin: arthurleefranklin@gmail.com
Brushy Fork
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Boone Town Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. Contact Deborah Kirkley: d2kirkley@gmail.com
Cove Creek
Tuesday, February 13, 6 p.m., Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Contact Kristin Hyle: kristinhyle@hotmail.com
Elk
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Maggie Sparks: mksparks@bellsouth.net
Laurel Creek
Tuesday, February 13, 6 p.m., Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Contact kathleencampbell67@gmail.com
Meat Camp
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact John Prickett: johnprickett222@gmail.com
New River 1
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Boone Town Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. Contact Jamie Levine: levinejs@gmail.com
New River 2
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Lee Stroupe: lstroupe@gmail.com
New River 3
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Charlotte Mizelle: csmizelle@gmail.com
Stony Fork
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m., Three Forks Baptist Association bldg., 513 Jefferson Rd. (Hwy 194), Boone. Contact Shelton Wilder: esheltonwilder@gmail.com
Watauga
Tuesday, February 13, 6 p.m., Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Contact Kinney Baughman: baughmankr@gmail.com