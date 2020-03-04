Watauga County’s Unofficial Voting Results from Tuesday’s Primary Election

Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:45 am

By Nathan Ham

Bernie Sanders was the most popular presidential candidate in Watauga County, earning 46.9 percent of the votes (4,516 votes) well ahead of second-place Joe Biden at 23.22 percent (2,236 votes).

President Donald Trump received 3,576 votes, which was 91.76 percent of the Republican votes counted in the presidential primary.

Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham won their respective U.S. Senate primary races. Tillis is the incumbent and he received 76.81 percent of the Republican vote while Cunningham was the top among four Democratic challengers with 5,626 votes, which was 64.35 percent of the votes.

In the one local contested primary race on any of the ballots, North Carolina House of Representative Ray Russell earned 87.19 percent of the votes (4,533) to secure the Democratic nomination of challenger Turner Doolittle who got 12.81 percent of the votes (1,117).

Overall, Watauga had 13,654 total voters cast their ballots, which is 29.98 percent of the registered voters in the county.

Watauga County Unofficial Vote Totals

 

Democratic Party Presidential Primary

Bernie Sanders – 4,516 (46.90 percent)

Joseph R. Biden – 2,236 (23.22 percent)

Elizabeth Warren – 1,303 (13.53 percent)

Michael R. Bloomberg – 704 (7.31 percent)

Pete Buttigieg – 469 (4.87 percent)

Amy Klobuchar – 240 (2.49 percent)

Tom Steyer – 48 (0.50 percent)

Tulsi Gabbard – 37 (0.38 percent)

No preference – 26 (0.27 percent)

Andrew Yang – 24 (0.25 percent)

Cory Booker – 8 (0.08 percent)

Deval Patrick – 7 (0.07 percent)

Marianne Williamson – 4 (0.04 percent)

Michael Bennet – 3 (0.03 percent)

John K. Delaney – 2 (0.02 percent)

Julian Castro – 1 (0.01 percent)

 

Constitution Party Presidential Primary

Don Blankenship – 1 (50 percent)

No preference – 1 (50 percent)

Charles Kraut – 0 (0 percent)

 

Green Party Presidential Primary

Howie Hawkins – 2 (50 percent)

No preference – 2 (50 percent)

 

Libertarian Party Presidential Primary

No preference – 18 (29.03 percent)

Vermin Supreme – 9 (14.52 percent)

John McAfee – 7 (11.29 percent)

Kim Ruff – 6 (9.68 percent)

Ken Armstrong – 5 (8.06 percent)

Jacob Hornberger – 4 (6.45 percent)

Dan Behrman – 3 (4.84 percent)

Jo Jorgensen – 3 (4.84 percent)

Steve Richey – 2 (3.23 percent)

Souraya Faas – 2 (3.23 percent)

James Orlando Ogle – 1 (1.61 percent)

Kenneth Blevins – 1 (1.61 percent)

Jedidiah Hill – 1 (1.61 percent)

Arvin Vohra – 0 (0 percent)

Max Abramson – 0 (0 percent)

Erik Gerhardt – 0 (0 percent)

Adam Kokesh – 0 (0 percent)

 

Republican Party Presidential Primary

Donald J. Trump – 3,576 (91.76 percent)

Bill Weld – 122 (3.13 percent)

Joe Walsh – 101 (2.59 percent)

No preference – 98 (2.51 percent)

 

Democratic Party U.S. Senate Primary

Cal Cunningham – 5,626 (64.35 percent)

Erica D. Smith – 2,379 (27.21 percent)

Trevor M. Fuller – 310 (3.55 percent)

Atul Goel – 250 (2.86 percent)

Steve Swenson – 178 (2.04 percent)

 

Republican Party U.S. Senate Primary

Thom Tillis – 2,892 (76.81 percent)

Paul Wright – 343 (9.11 percent)

Larry Holmquist – 272 (7.22 percent)

Sharon Y. Hudson – 258 (6.85 percent)

 

Democratic Party U.S. House of Representatives District 5 Primary

David Wilson Brown – 5,613 (73.06 percent)

Eric Nathan Hughes – 2,070 (26.94 percent)

 

Democratic Party N.C. Governor Primary

Roy Cooper – 8,126 (88.71 percent)

Ernest T. Reeves – 1,034 (11.29 percent)

 

Republican Party N.C. Governor Primary

Dan Forest – 3,420 (89.32 percent)

Holly Grange – 409 (10.68 percent)

 

Democratic Party Lieutenant Governor Primary

Bill Toole – 2,498 (32.50 percent)

Yvonne Lewis Holley – 2,246 (29.23 percent)

Terry Van Duyn – 1,010 (13.14 percent)

Allen Thomas – 818 (10.64 percent)

Chaz Beasley – 785 (10.21 percent)

Ron Newton – 328 (4.27 percent)

 

Republican Party Lieutenant Governor Primary

Mark Robinson – 1,262 (35.56 percent)

Andy Wells – 579 (16.31 percent)

John L. Ritter – 408 (11.50 percent)

Mark Johnson – 361 (10.17 percent)

Greg Gebhardt – 279 (7.86 percent)

Deborah Cochran – 223 (6.28 percent)

Scott Stone – 211 (5.95 percent)

Renee Ellmers – 145 (4.09 percent)

Buddy Bengel – 81 (2.28 percent)

 

Republican Party N.C. Attorney General Primary

Jim O’Neill – 1,660 (47.20 percent)

Sam Hayes – 1,106 (31.45 percent)

Christine Mumma – 751 (21.35 percent)

 

Democratic Party N.C. Auditor Primary

Beth A. Wood – 6,292 (81.96 percent)

Luis A. Toledo – 1,385 (18.04 percent)

 

Republican Party N.C. Auditor Primary

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street – 1,882 (58.10 percent)

Tim Hoegemeyer – 1,357 (41.90 percent)

 

Democratic Party N.C. Commission of Agriculture Primary

Jenna Wadsworth – 5,870 (76.34 percent)

Walter Smith – 1,202 (15.63 percent)

Donovan Alexander Watson – 617 (8.02 percent)

 

Republican Party N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Primary

Mike Causey – 2,128 (65.74 percent)

Ronald Pierce – 1,109 (34.26 percent)

 

Republican Party N.C. Commissioner of Labor Primary

Josh Dobson – 1,676 (50.57 percent)

Chuck Stanley – 945 (28.52 percent)

Pearl Burris Floyd – 693 (20.91 percent)

 

Republican Party N.C. Secretary of State Primary

E.C. Sykes – 1,658 (49.80 percent)

Chad Brown – 1,123 (33.73 percent)

Michael LaPaglia – 548 (16.46 percent)

 

Democratic Party N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Primary

Jen Mangrum – 4,459 (58.33 percent)

Constance (Lav) Johnson – 1,305 (17.07 percent)

Keith A. Sutton – 803 (10.50 percent)

James Barrett – 574 (7.51 percent)

Michael Maher – 503 (6.58 percent)

 

Republican Party N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Primary

Catherine Truitt – 1,863 (55.68 percent)

Craig Horn – 1,483 (44.32 percent)

 

Democratic Party N.C. Treasurer Primary

Dimple Ajmera – 4,533 (60.18 percent)

Matt Leatherman – 1,557 (20.67 percent)

Ronnie Chatterji – 1,442 (19.14 percent)

 

Democratic Party N.C. House of Representatives District 93 Primary

Ray Russell – 7,606 (87.19 percent)

Turner Doolittle – 1,117 (12.81 percent)

 

Democratic Party Presidential Primary by Precinct (Top 4 Represented)

Bernie Sanders – A

Elizabeth Warren – B

Joe Biden – C

Michael Bloomberg – D

 

                                    A         B           C           D

Bald Mountain            15        9          28        6

Beaver Dam                32        4          35        7

Blowing Rock             80        27        182      39

Blue Ridge                   126      44        195      37

Boone 1                       160      39        84        7

Boone 2                       272      38        44        9

Brushy Fork               214      54        136      11

Cove Creek                 81        20        67        17

Elk                               16        5          40        5

Laurel Creek                44        15        53        3

Meat Camp                 97        30        102      17

Boone 3                       141      23        42        4

New River 1                188      56        89        14

New River 2                191      47        140      20

New River 3                226      75        168      26

North Fork                  5          2          4          3

Shawneehaw               38        2          41        9

Stony Fork                  43        14        73        10

Watauga                      106      42        150      31

Beech Mountain         24        7          29        9

One-Stop Admin       422      163      156      159

One-Stop ASU           1613    450      139      79

One-Stop Blowing Rock              79        22        61        62

One-Stop Deep Gap   46        17        44        25

One-Stop Meat Camp            45        20        30        19

One-Stop WWCC       60        29        37        33

One-Stop Foscoe       37        17        26        25

Absentee Mail                        45        21        25        16

Transfer                        71        6          17        2

Total                           4516    1303    2236    704

 

 

