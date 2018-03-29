Watauga Veterans Memorial Construction Begins; Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Set For April 7

Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 2:50 pm

By Nathan Ham

Groundbreaking for the Watauga County Veterans Memorial on King Street started this week with a little over two months until the memorial will be dedicated on July 4.

The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (HCCMOAA) still needs your help in completing the fundraising effort for the memorial.

The sixth annual Military Officers Association of America Pancake Breakfast will take place on April 7 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Applebee’s Restaurant. Tickets will be available at the door. The proceeds fro this event will go towards the veteran’s memorial.

If you are interested in donating to the memorial fund and cannot make it to the pancake breakfast, donations can be sent to the following address:

Watauga County Veterans Memorial Fund

c/o High Country MOAA

PO Box 3312

Boone, NC 28607

The annual Memorial Day event at Boone Mall, scheduled for May 28 at 11 a.m., will also be another opportunity to donate to the memorial fund and get the latest update on the construction progress.

For more information on the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and for updates on the memorial, visit their website or check them out on Facebook.

