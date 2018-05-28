Watauga County Students Honored for Success Inside and Outside the Classroom

Superintendent Scott Elliott presents Kelsey Marlett, Student Representative to the Board of Education, with a certificate of appreciation for her work with the board.
Several Watauga County School students were recognized for their outstanding achievements at last week’s school board meeting held at Watauga High School.
Numerous groups including the HOSA Club, JROTC Program and Battle of the Books teams were honored in the auditorium.
Here are some photos of the students and teachers honored.
Watauga County Schools Head Nurse Shelly Klutz recognizes HOSA Competition award winners, Aliyah Albadri, Kaitlyn Farthing Courtney Gragg, Kloie Greene, Carsyn Howarth and Madelyn Norris.
WHS JROTC Instructor Lt. Col. Gerald Harper recognizes his troop for their success in a recent regional drill competition. Pictured are, Capt Noah Pearson,1stSgt Joey Watson, MSgt, Christian Richardson, SSgt Miguel Ruiz, SSgt Isaac Styles, Sgt Dominick Hammac, Sgt Isaac Maling, Cpl Alyssa Clark, LCpl Devan Odum, LCpl Shaylan McGuire and LCpl Nailea Fuentes.
The board recognized DECA Club members Mary Lovins, Holly Greene, Barrett Connor, Marshal Roten, Cheney Hester, Bailey Dalton Maggie Milhaupt , Peyton Cline, Mary Louise Sprague, Bailey Whitehead-Price, Chloe Garwood, Siena Ritter and Sierra Rusher for their success in multiple disciplines at the regional and state level.
Watauga Education Foundation board member Don Presnell awarded Barbara Linnville, Dacia Trethewey, Meagan Johnson (not pictured), Sumer Williams, Heather Ward and Maria Nash with Price-Deverick Scholarships.
WEF board member Wendy Jessen presented WHS student Heather Miller with the Kate Swift-Reese Scholarship.
Supt. Scott Elliott presents WHS history teacher Derrick Jones with the North Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.
WHS Spanish teacher Carmen Scoggins presents French teacher Heather Tedder with the NC Exemplary French Program award.
WHS Principal Dr. Chris Blanton presents drama department co-directors Sarah Miller and Zach Walker with the North Carolina Theater Conference Teacher of the Year Award.
The board recognized Green Valley School’s elementary battle of the books team, Grace Floyd, Iyla Freed, Kyleigh Hogan, Ava Larned, Laurel Mortensen, Hadley Woods.
The board recognized WHS Battle of the Books team members Laken Blankenship, Matthew Critcher, Ilias Figlow, Lily Young Fritchie, Josiah Isaacs and Valerie Kitchell.
The board recognized the success of Mabel School’s Mock Trial Team. The group competed at the state-level mock trial competition. The team was made up of Shelby Barker, Abby Graham, Kyle Hollars, Riley Hollars, Fayla Martin, Diane McGlamery, Elijah Scott, Aubry Spaulding, Miriam Spaulding, Brelyn Sturgill, Ella Ugenti, Isaiah Watson and Madison Welch.
The board recognized members of Mabel School’s Beta Club for various accomplishments across state and regional contests. Pictured are Kyle Hollars, Fayla Martin, Julie Ward and Madison Welch.
Parkway student Sam Copenhaver was recognized for placing well in the state geography bee. Copenhaver has taken the top spot at his school geography bee for several years running.
Parkway Math Counts team members who competed at the state level were recognized by the board. Pictured are Sam Copenhaver, Carson Farley, Isabella Sibaja and Riley Warmuth.
Parkway’s Elevating Math team was recognized by the board. Pictured are Olivia Burroughs, Oliver Johnston, Raelin Nolan, Miles Page and Lauren Patterson.
Blowing Rock’s 3d printing team were recognized for success at the state competition. Pictured are, Alex Barr, Sam Brandon, Gillian McCallister and Janie Soucek.
Sarah Kitchell was recognized for her success at the NC Science and Engineering Fair, as well as the state Math Fair.
Bethel School’s ASU/GEAR UP Pitch Contest winners were recognized by the board. Pictured are Sarah Greene, Chloe McClure, Dalton Tate Ward, Amber Hamby, Jake Hawkins, Hannah Millsaps and Emily Perez.
Members of the Mabel School ASU Entrepreneurship Pitch Contest team Kyle Hollars, Riley Underwood were recognized by the board.
WHS FFA Director Olivia Haigler and her students were recognized for a wide range of individual and team success across state and regional competitions. The team is made up of Josiah Isaacs, Laramie Ward, Max Hagaman, Cooper Hagaman, Bethany Hicks, Grady Isaacs, Sadie LaPointe, Shelby Watson, Lisandra Mejia, Elizabeth Ward, Sydney Ward and Robyn Langdon.
WHS Drama Director Zach Walker recognized the success of the high school’s honors acting troupe the Pioneer Playmakers. The group received superior ratings for the production at regional and state theater competitions. The troupe is made up of Zoa Archer, Brooke Ashcraft, Spencer Ball, Emma Bednar, Norma Behrend-Martinez, Andrew Brown, Alley DiBella, John Furman, Alice Knight, Hope Langston, Madi Marlowe, Kelsey Marlett, Sammy Osmond, Garland Schumann, Audrey Smith, Sage Souza, Calimae Vesty, Jacob Williams, Katelyn Woolard, Elizabeth Copenhaver and Eve Sigmon.
WHS student Valerie Kitchell was recognized for her success at the NCCTM State and Regional Math Competition.
