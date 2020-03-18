Watauga County Student Feeding Schedule Reminder and Belongings Pickup Schedule This Week

As a reminder, families are able to pick up laptops and belongings over the next two days at their child’s respective school, and ANYONE under 18 is able to come to any of the Watauga County Schools feeding sites for a meal every day that schools are closed.

FEEDING SITES

Lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day will be served at Bethel, Mabel and Green Valley schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each of the days that schools are closed for students.

Dinner and breakfast for the next day will be served at Hardin Park School and Brushy Fork Baptist Church, located at 3915 Highway 421 North in Vilas, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each of the days school is closed for students.

All children under the age of 18 may get free meals at these sites regardless of where they live or attend school in Watauga County. Meals will be similar to what students receive from a normal school lunch/breakfast and will include items like sandwiches, vegetables and salads along with milk fruit and juice.