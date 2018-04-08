Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Releases Report of Alleged Stabbing; Alleged Suspect in Custody

Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 10:11 am

At approximately 1925 hours (7:25 p.m.), a call came into the Watauga County 911 Communications Center. This call initially came in as an open 911 line

As the event unfolded, a location of an alleged stabbing was identified just off US-421 South near the intersection of US-421 and Holly Hills Road (just before Brown’s Farm Road) at the 6600 block of US-421.

An alleged altercation ensued and the victim escaped from the location, to a relative’s house in an attempt to seek assistance from medical and law enforcement a resident of that location called 911 for the victim. While on the 911 call, the victim used a four wheeler to proceed to US-421 South seeking help in an attempt to flag a passing motorist, or law enforcement.

In home where the alleged injuries (penetrating trauma) occurred were two female juveniles who are safe and unharmed with family nearby. An initial BOLO for the suspect vehicle was given out as a silver Nissan Xxterra. Deputies responded another location on Archie Carroll road to speak with a witness of the incident where more interviews ensued.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office have identified an alleged suspect and he is in custody and the Criminal Investigations Crime Scene Deputies are working multiple crime scenes.

Comments

comments